AUD/USD climbs to fresh weekly highs above 0.7120

- AUD/USD gained traction after breaking above 0.7100 on Tuesday.
- US Dollar Index declines toward 94.00 ahead of key data, presidential debate.
- S&P 500 futures are posting modest daily losses.
After spending the first half of the day fluctuating in a tight range below 0.7100, the AUD/USD pair gained traction ahead of the American session and rose to a fresh weekly high of 0.7128. As of writing, the pair was up 0.76% on the day at 0.7123.
DXY closes in on 94.00
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gained 1.7% last week, staged a technical correction on Monday and closed in the negative territory. Ahead of key macroeconomic data releases and the first presidential debate, the DXY pushed lower on Tuesday and helped AUD/USD preserve its bullish momentum. At the moment, the DXY is down 0.25% at 94.04.
The US Census Bureau will release the Goods Trade Balance data for August at 1230 GMT. Later in the session, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index data will be looked upon for fresh catalysts.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures are down 0.15% on the day, suggesting that Wall Street could start the day modestly lower. Investors are likely to adopt a cautious mood in the second half of the day and the USD could take advantage of the risk-averse market environment and start recovering its losses against its major rivals.
On Wednesday, Building Permits and Private Sector Credit data will be featured in the Australian economic docket.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7124
|Today Daily Change
|0.0053
|Today Daily Change %
|0.75
|Today daily open
|0.7071
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7235
|Daily SMA50
|0.7204
|Daily SMA100
|0.7012
|Daily SMA200
|0.6775
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7075
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7028
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7325
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7004
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7416
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7057
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7046
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7041
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7011
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6994
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7088
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7105
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7135
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher ahead of data, Fed speeches, presidential debate
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.17 as markets dismiss weak German inflation figures. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and the elections is elevated ahead of the first presidential debate and US consumer confidence.
GBP/USD retreats from highs amid Brexit, coronavirus uncertainty
GBP/USD is retreating from the highs close to 1.29 as concerns about Brexit talks and rising UK coronavirus cases are taking their toll on the pound.
Gold consolidates in a range around $1880 region
Gold was seen oscillating in a range through the early European session on Tuesday. A softer USD was seen extending some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. The upside seems limited ahead of the first US presidential debate later this Tuesday.
Forex Today: Dollar declines on hopes for a US fiscal deal, ahead of presidential debate
Stock markets remain cautiously optimistic and the dollar is on the back foot, extending the reversal from last week's moves. Investors are eyeing a slew of Fed speeches, fresh hopes related to Brexit, and the first presidential debate.
WTI stalls four-day winning streak, tests $40 ahead of API data
WTI (futures on Nymex) turns negative for the first time in five trading sessions on Tuesday, having reversed half the Monday’s 1% rally to five-week highs of $40.80.