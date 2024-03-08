- Australian Dollar rises and marks its third consecutive day of gains.
- US Nonfarm Payrolls outperform expectations at 275K, but rising unemployment and lower wage growth hint at a cooling job market.
- AUD/USD's rally supported by dipping US 10-year Treasury yields and a weakening Dollar Index, amid global monetary policy recalibrations.
The Australian Dollar advanced for the third straight trading day, early in the North American session, edges up 0.35% and exchanges hands at 0.6654.
Aussie Dollar’s strengthens as US Dollar extends its weekly losses
Recently released data by the US Department of Labor revealed the US Nonfarm Payrolls for February exceeded estimates of 200K, came at 275K, and was higher than January’s downward revised 353K reading to 229K. Further data underscored that the jobs market is cooling as the Unemployment Rate increased from 3.7% to 3.9%, while Average Hourly Earnings edged lower in monthly and annual figures.
The AUD/USD extended its rally toward a daily high of 0.6664, while US Treasury bond yields edged lower. The US 10-year benchmark note rate is down to 4.044%, the lowest level since February 2.
At the same time, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is tumbling 0.25%, sitting at 102.52, threatening to drop to an eight-week low.
New York Fed Williams: Neutral interest rates “still quite low”
Earlier, the New York Fed President John Williams said the restrictive monetary stance has cooled demand, adding that the Fed is responsible for achieving price stability. He said the Fed doesn’t consider politics in deliberations and stated the economy in 2023 was remarkable.
Aside from this, Australian data revealed during the week showed a surplus in the Trade Balance, while the economy grew 0.2% QoQ in Q4 2023, below estimates of 0.3%. On a yearly basis, the economy expanded 1.5% YoY, above estimates but shy of the previous reading of 2.1%.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The AUD/USD sitting above the 0.6600 figure, has opened the door for further upside, as confirmed by Relative Strength Index (RSI) studies at bullish territory. If buyers extend the rally toward 0.6700, that could open the door for testing the January 5 high at 0.6747, before challenging the 0.6800 mark. On the other hand, a pullback below the January 5 low of 0.6640, could exacerbate a test of the 0.6600 figure.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6638
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|0.6619
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6531
|Daily SMA50
|0.6587
|Daily SMA100
|0.657
|Daily SMA200
|0.6563
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6625
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6561
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6569
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6487
|Previous Monthly High
|0.661
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6443
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6601
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6586
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6578
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6538
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6515
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6642
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6665
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6705
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD targets 1.1000 on weaker Dollar post-Payrolls
EUR/USD picks up extra upside traction and opens the door to a potential test of the psychologial 1.1000 hurdle on the back of increased selling pressure in the Greenback following February's Non-farm Payrolls (+275K).
GBP/USD advances to 8-month highs around 1.2900
Further weakness in the US Dollar encourages GBP/USD to advance to the boundaries of the 1.2900 barrier for the first time since late July, all in response to the mixed tone from the US NFP for the month of February.
Gold clinches an all-time peaks near $2,180
Prices of the ounce troy of the yellow metal maintains its constructive mood and rises to a new all-time peak around $2,180 per troy ounce on the back of a weaker US Dollar post-Payrolls.
XRP price declines as holders take nearly $370 million in profits ahead of SEC v. Ripple lawsuit deadline
XRP price dipped to $0.62 on Friday. The altcoin has sustained above the psychologically important $0.60 level despite profit-taking activities of the altcoin’s holders. A key deadline in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit is approaching.
Key events in developed markets next week
Next week sees a flurry of US data releases, including CPI, retail sales, and industrial production - although we don't expect these to have any major impact on the Fed's decision-making.