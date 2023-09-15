AUD/USD climbs beyond mid-0.6400s, nearly two-week high after Chinese macro data

- AUD/USD scales higher for the second straight day and climbs to a nearly two-week top.
- The optimism over more stimulus from China and the upbeat Chinese data lifts the Aussie.
- Bets for one more Fed rate hike in 2023 to limit the USD losses and cap gains for the pair.
The AUD/USD pair attracts some buying for the second successive day on Friday and climbs to a nearly two-week high during the Asian session. Spot prices climb further beyond mid-0.6400s following the release of the mostly upbeat Chinese macro data, though the fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move.
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported China’s August Retail Sales grew by 4.6% over the twelve months through August as compared to 3.0% expected and 2.5% previous. Adding to this, the country’s Industrial Production also surpassed estimates and increased by a 4.5% YoY rate in August as compared to July's 3.7% rise. This comes on top of more stimulus measures from China and remains supportive of the upbeat market mood, which is seen undermining the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) and lending some support to the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar (AUD).
In fact, The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) lowered its Reserve Requirement Ratio for much of the banking system by 25 bps – its second such move this year. This is expected to release more liquidity and potentially shore up growth in the world's second-largest economy. Any meaningful USD corrective decline from over a six-month high touched on Thursday, however, seems limited in the wake of growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its hawkish stance. This, in turn, might hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets around the AUD/USD pair.
Market participants seem convinced that the US central bank will keep interest rates higher for longer and have been pricing in one more 25 bps lift-off by the end of this year. The bets were lifted by Thursday's resilient US macro data, which, along with still-sticky inflation, should allow the Fed to keep rates higher for longer. The narrative remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and favours the USD bulls. This further makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the AUD/USD pair has formed a near-term bottom.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6447
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.644
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6428
|Daily SMA50
|0.6562
|Daily SMA100
|0.6619
|Daily SMA200
|0.6707
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.646
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6416
|Previous Weekly High
|0.648
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6357
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6724
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6443
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6433
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6417
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6395
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6373
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6462
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6483
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6506
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recaptures 0.6450 amid mixed China's data dump, stimulus optimism
AUD/USD is recapturing 0.6450, enjoying a good uptick in Friday's Asian trading. The pair is supported by the Chinese stimulus optimism and upbeat Retail Sales and Industrial Production data. A pause in the US Dollar upsurge is also aiding the Aussie rebound.
EUR/USD languishes near six-month low, seems vulnerable below mid-1.0600s
EUR/USD enters a bearish consolidation phase following the overnight post-ECB slump. Bets that the ECB is done with rate hikes undermine the shared currency and exert pressure. Hawkish Fed expectations benefit the USD and support prospects for a further downfall.
Gold extends recovery toward $1,920, China's support measures underpin
Gold price is extending its recovery from three-week lows toward $1,920 in the Asian session on Friday. Gold price is capitalizing on a minor pullback in the US Dollar and China's support measures to boost its economy. US sentiment data is next of note.
Bitcoin open interest outperformed crypto markets amid BTC Spot ETF hype
Bitcoin open interest outperformed the entire cryptocurrency market in August, amid hype relating to Bitcoin Spot Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF). The comparison follows a report by Bitfinex, noting that outflows reached $55 billion, with the liquidity crunch giving event-based volatility more influence on prices.
Upward surprise in August sales overstates consumer resilience
The upward surprise in retail sales can be traced to a few retailers—autos and gasoline—and is somewhat price-related. Control group sales rose 0.1%, more in line with expectations, and when considering downward revisions, consumer spending is still tracking for a solid Q3 gain, albeit a bit weaker than we were previously expecting.