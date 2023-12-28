AUD/USD churns around 0.6850 heading into the year-end

- The Aussie sees some rough sideways action in year-end trading.
- Broad-market US Dollar sell-off flows keeping AUD/USD pinned near the top.
- US data dominates the docket to wrap up 2023.
The AUD/USD briefly touched multi-month highs just below 0.6900 in early Thursday trading before settling back to cycle near 0.6850 as markets churn in the second-last trading day of 2023, with US Dollar flows setting the tone for the broader market.
Money markets continue to pin their hopes and dreams on an accelerated pace of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2024, with investors betting on rate cuts to start as soon as March and pegging upwards of 160 basis points in rate cuts through the end of next year.
With markets leaning into expectations of a major policy shift from the Fed in the coming months, US data is driving the economic calendar as 2023 draws to a close.
US data driving the market cart as investors await Fed rate cuts
US Initial Jobless Claims missed expectations, printing at 218K for the week ended December 22 versus the forecast 210K, vaulting over the previous week’s print of 206K (revised slightly higher from 205K). US Pending Home Sales in November also missed the mark, printing at a flat 0.0% versus the forecast 1.0% rebound from October’s -1.2% print (revised upwards from -1.5%).
Bad news is good news for money markets, as waffling US data increases the chances that the Fed will get pushed into the next rate-cut cycle sooner rather than later. As recently as a month ago, the Fed was firmly entrenched in a “rates higher for longer” narrative, and the US central bank’s sudden stance shift in December sparked a massive risk rally in the tail-end of 2023. Multiple attempts from Fed officials to splash cold water on hot markets have thus far had little impact with the US Dollar plunging over 3.5% against the Australian Dollar (AUD).
Friday will close out the 2023 trading year with the US Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index for December, forecast to decline from 55.8 to 51.0.
AUD/USD Technical Outlook
Despite broad-market Greenback weakness, and a fresh multi-month high for the AUD/USD, the Aussie is struggling to take meaningful territory from the US Dollar on Thursday, waffling into the 50-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) as bullish bids stretch their upper limits.
The AUD/USD is set for a third straight week of gains and has gained over 9% from October’s bottom bids near 0.6270, and long-term resistance sits at the 200-day SMA parked just below 0.6600 with the nearest price floor sitting at early December’s previous swing high marked in just below the 0.6700 handle.
AUD/USD Hourly Chart
AUD/USD Daily Chart
AUD/USD Technical Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6841
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|0.6847
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6682
|Daily SMA50
|0.6542
|Daily SMA100
|0.6478
|Daily SMA200
|0.6581
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6852
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6818
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6825
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.669
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6677
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6318
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6839
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6831
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6826
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6805
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6792
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.686
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6872
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6893
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
