AUD/USD buyers catch a breath around three-week high above 0.6200

- AUD/USD seesaws near three-week high after a three-day winning streak.
- Market sentiment improved amid expectations of further stimulus, likely easy run for the preferred US presidential candidate.
- Australia announced another aid package, WTO anticipated a 32% blow to trade.
- Virus data continues to challenge the world, a light economic calendar ahead.
Following its run-up to a three-week top, not to forget consecutive three-days of rising, AUD/USD pauses for a break around 0.6230 at the start of Thursday’s Asian session. While the recovery in risk-tone and Aussie stimulus to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) kept buyers happy, the virus data offered fewer reasons to stay optimistic.
The receding virus death toll from the European hotspots and expectations of further stimulus, coupled with US President Donald Trump’s efforts to placate traders, countered S&P’s negative outlook on Aussie credit rating. The move got extra ammunition from Australia’s $80 billion jobs-rescue packages that total the nation’s 16.4% GDP contribution towards fighting the pandemic.
The recent push to the market’s risk-tone could be from the news that Bernie Sanders stepped back from the US Presidential Candidate, giving an edge to the market favorite Joe Biden.
On the contrary, the US numbers of the pandemic as well as the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) forecast of a heavy downside impact of the virus on the global trade, likely down between 13% and 32%, weigh on the risk-tone.
While portraying the mood, the US 10-year treasury yields registered a gain of four basis points (bps) to 0.77% whereas Wall Street benchmarks mark gains worth near 3.0% each.
Amid a light economic calendar, the RBA’s Bi-annual Financial Stability Review could offer intermediate moves ahead of the busy US docket comprising weekly Jobless Claims, Producers Price Index (PPI) and Michigan Consumer Sentiment to name a few. Additionally, virus data and updates will also offer strong signals to direct the pair’s near-term moves.
Technical analysis
An area comprising March 09 low surrounding 0.6300/10 will precede a 50-day SMA level of 0.6390 to challenge further buying. On the downside, sellers await a clear break below 21-day SMA figures near 0.6050 for fresh entry.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6233
|Today Daily Change
|64 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|1.04%
|Today daily open
|0.6169
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6052
|Daily SMA50
|0.6412
|Daily SMA100
|0.664
|Daily SMA200
|0.6739
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6209
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6074
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6214
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.598
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6686
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5509
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6157
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6126
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6092
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6016
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5957
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6227
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6286
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6362
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD has clawed back nearly 50% of Jan-March sell-off
AUD/USD has erased a significant chunk of losses seen in the first quarter. Aussie is eyeing the 50-day average hurdle after Wednesday's bullish close. The spot is trading near 0.6249 at press time, representing a 0.25% gain on the day.
USD/JPY holds in neutral territory awaiting Fed's Powell
USD/JPY has been holding in consolidation and ranged sideways between 108.60 and 109.10 overnight. Fed's Powell and US jobs will be the final scheduled catalysts for the holiday-shortened week.
WTI holding form around $26bbls ahead of OPEC+
WTI crude sliding below key $26 handle ahead of OPEC+. The market was supported on Wednesday in New York with a weekly decline in crude production as well as the anticipation of production cuts as a consequence of OPEC+ meeting today.
Gold: Stuck in a short-term descending triangle above 200-HMA
Gold prices remain mildly positive near $1,647 amid the early Thursday morning in Asia. The yellow metal remain in the small range after stepping back from Tuesday’s high. Buyers look for an upside break of the triangle resistance, 50-HMA.
What to expect from OPEC and G20
Equities and currencies traded higher today after Dr. Fauci, the US’ Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said there could be a COVID-19 turnaround next week.