AUD/USD bulls seek acceptance beyond 0.6700 as Fed Minutes weigh on US Dollar

- AUD/USD picks up bids to reverse the pullback from weekly high.
- Softer US data, FOMC Minutes triggered weighed on the US Dollar, cautious optimism also favored Aussie pair bulls.
- Downbeat PMIs from Australia, China’s Covid woes gained little attention.
- Thanksgiving holiday, light calendar can allow buyers to take a breather.
AUD/USD remains on the buyer's radar despite the latest inaction around 0.6730-40 during Thursday’s Asian session. The reason could be linked to the broad-based US Dollar selling and the market’s cautious optimism.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped the most in a fortnight the previous day after the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes signaled that the policymakers discussed the need of slowing down the interest rate hikes. Additionally weighing on the Greenback were chatters over the “sufficiently restrictive” level of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rates, as indicated in the Fed Minutes.
It should be noted that the softer US PMIs for November and strong Jobless Claims figures also acted as a negative catalyst for the AUD/USD pair. The preliminary readings of the US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for November eased to 47.6 from 50.0 expected and 50.4 prior whereas the Services PMI also followed the suit while declining to 46.1 compared to 47.9 market forecasts and 47.8 previous readings. Overall, the S&P Global Composite PMI for November dropped to 46.3 versus 47.7 expected and 48.2 prior readouts.
That said, the United States Weekly Jobless Claims rose the most since June, to 240K versus 225K expected and 223K prior, which in turn favored the sentiment and drowned the US Dollar.
Alternatively, strong prints of the US Durable Goods Orders, up 1.0% in October versus 0.4% marked expectations and downwardly revised 0.3% prior, joined China’s covid woes and downbeat prints of Australia’s S&P Global PMIs for November to challenge the AUD/USD bulls. However, the market’s concentration on the Fed Minutes and hopes of overcoming the Coronavirus woes appeared to have favored the Aussie pair buyers.
Amid these plays, Wall Street closed in the positive territory while the US Treasury yields were downbeat and drowned the US Dollar.
Moving on, an absence of major data/events and a holiday in the US could allow the AUD/USD pair to consolidate some of its latest gains. On the same line could be the COVID-19 fears emanating from China and dovish bias at the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). However, the bulls are likely to keep the reins amid the receding hopes of the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes.
Technical analysis
A clear upside break of the 100-SMA and a one-week-old descending trend line, respectively near 0.6695 and 0.6590, keep the AUD/USD pair buyers directed toward the monthly high surrounding 0.6800.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6738
|Today Daily Change
|0.0092
|Today Daily Change %
|1.38%
|Today daily open
|0.6646
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6541
|Daily SMA50
|0.6487
|Daily SMA100
|0.6691
|Daily SMA200
|0.6942
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6652
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6596
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6798
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6634
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6548
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.617
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.663
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6618
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6611
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6576
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6556
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6666
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6686
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6721
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls seek acceptance beyond 0.6700 as Fed Minutes weigh on US Dollar
AUD/USD remains on the buyer's radar despite the latest inaction around 0.6730-40 during Thursday’s Asian session. The reason could be linked to the broad-based US Dollar selling and the market’s cautious optimism.
EUR/USD pressures weekly highs post-FOMC Meeting Minutes
EUR/USD maintain its bullish tone and trades near 1.0400 following the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes. The document showed most participants agreed that a slower pace of rate hikes would allow the FOMC to better assess progress toward its goals. Tepid US data adds pressure on the greenback.
Gold eyes $1,760 hurdle as Federal Reserve Minutes highlight ‘pivot’ discussions
Gold price consolidates the recent gains at around $1,750 during Thursday’s Asian session, after posting the biggest daily jump in a fortnight. In doing so, the precious metal struggles for clear directions amid a lack of major data/events.
AAVE price prevents an almost 10% crash as a $60 million short hack fails
AAVE price noted a minor fluctuation over the last 24 hours following a hacker's attempt to exploit the platform. However, broader market developments turned the tables around, resulting in the exploiter failing in his attempt.
The market typically bottoms in a recession rather than before a recession
The market probably makes new lows before making new all-time highs. The market typically bottoms in a recession rather than before a recession, and the US economy looks likely to enter a recession before the end of 2023.