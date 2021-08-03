AUD/USD: Bulls and bears jostle around mid 0.7300s ahead of RBA

- AUD/USD seesaws inside a 15-pip trading range, retreats from high of late.
- Market sentiment improves amid stimulus hopes but virus woes probe bulls amid pre-RBA cautious mood.
- RBA is likely to push back September tapering, revise down economic forecasts while keeping current policy unchanged.
- Positive surprise will have more strength to propel pair prices amid mildly optimistic markets, USD weakness.
AUD/USD refreshes intraday low to 0.7358, during early Tuesday. Even so, the Aussie pair prints a meager 0.05% daily loss as traders await monetary policy decisions from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
The quote’s latest weakness could be linked to the downbeat prints of Aussie housing numbers for June. Details suggest that Australia Building Permits dropped below -4.5% forecast to -6.7% MoM whereas the Home Loans slipped beneath +1.9% prior to -2.1%. Further, Investment Lending for Homes also weakened below 13.3% to 0.7% for the stated month.
Although the pair refreshed intraday low following the data, cautious sentiment ahead of the RBA limits the AUD/USD moves of late.
In addition to the pre-RBA caution, a mixed play between the Delta covid variant fears and stimulus headlines also contribute to the AUD/USD traders’ indecision.
New South Wales marks the second day of softer covid infections with the latest figures being 202, taking the national total down to 223. Even so, downbeat PMI numbers from the US and China, published the previous day, raise doubts over global economic recovery from the pandemic.
On the same line were comments from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) terming Delta variant of the virus as “likely more severe” than earlier versions, per Reuters. Furthermore, the reintroduction of the local lockdowns in China and Aussie hardships due to the COVID-19 strain also amplifies the pessimism.
To fight back the same, the Aussie government offers local relief packages while the US Senators are hopeful of getting President Joe Biden’s over $1.0 trillion infrastructure spending plan through the house during this week. Recently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced the historical allocation of $650 billion to its Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) to help combat the pandemic and infuse liquidity into the markets.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures print 0.18% intraday gain whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields add 1.5 basis points (bps) to 1.187%, following the lowest daily close since February, by the press time.
Moving on, AUD/USD traders will keep their eyes on the RBA decision as the Aussie central bank is widely anticipated to roll back the calls of cutting weekly bond purchase by $1.0 billion, also expected to revise down inflation and growth forecasts. However, any positive surprises will have a magnified impact considering the mildly positive market sentiment.
Technical analysis
AUD/USD remains short-term bearish below 0.7410-15 including early July lows and last week’s swing high while a trend change can only be expected on a daily closing beyond 200-DMA near 0.7600. Even so, 0.7340 support confluence, comprising weekly rising trend line and highs marked during September–November 2020 probe intraday sellers ahead of directing them to the yearly low of 0.7288.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7363
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.7365
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7407
|Daily SMA50
|0.7548
|Daily SMA100
|0.7631
|Daily SMA200
|0.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7383
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7328
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7415
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7317
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7362
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7349
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7334
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7304
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7279
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7389
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7414
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7444
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
