AUD/USD: Bulls and bears jostle around 200-DMA amid subdued markets

- AUD/USD remains sidelined after snapping five-day winning streak.
- US dollar benefits from mixed sentiment, shrugs off downbeat Treasury yields.
- Aussie covid conditions push for new restrictions in major parts, Delta Plus is the key concern.
- Risk catalysts become the key driver, virus news, Fedspeak get major attention.
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.7560, following the first negative closing in six days, as Asian traders brace for Tuesday. In addition to the mixed concerns and a lack of major data/events, worsening coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions in Australia called for fresh activity restrictions in major parts and weighed on the pair prices.
After Sydney and Darwin, Perth and Peel also enter lockdown as the Oz nation struggles with the Delta Plus variant of covid. “New limits also come into play in parts of Queensland today, with South Australia and the ACT also reintroducing some limits to manage the threat of the Delta COVID-19 strain,” said ABC news.
These conditions pushed New Zealand to turn down the travel bubble with its largest trading partner while some from the global community also joined the list. It should, however, be noted that Australia’s 24% vaccination rate and push for more inoculations keep the pessimism in check.
Elsewhere, risk appetite sours amid a lack of clear signals from the Fed and an absence of major data/events. After the monetary policy decisionmakers’ mixed response to the US Core PCE Inflation, Thomas Barkin, President of the Richmond Federal Reserve Bank, said on Monday, "The Fed has had substantial further progress against the inflation goal".
Amid these plays, US equities closed mixed but the Treasury yields were down the most in over a week whereas the US dollar index (DXY) marked the heaviest daily gains since June 18, up 0.09% around 91.90.
It’s worth noting that traders are waiting for Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for clear direction and hence subdued trading may be witnessed before that. Though, China’s official PMIs and Australia’s trade figures can offer intermediate entertainment. Meanwhile, comments from the Fed policymakers and covid updates keep the driver’s seat.
Technical analysis
AUD/USD struggles to find traction between 200-day SMA and the 0.7600 threshold. Bearish MACD and weak Momentum back an attempt to refresh yearly low of 0.7477 on the clear downside past 0.7560 SMA support figures.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7568
|Today Daily Change
|-21 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28%
|Today daily open
|0.7589
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.766
|Daily SMA50
|0.7719
|Daily SMA100
|0.772
|Daily SMA200
|0.7561
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7617
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7578
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7617
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7477
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7892
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7674
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7602
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7593
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7572
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7556
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7534
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7611
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7633
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7649
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD neared 1.1900 as demand keeps receding
EUR/USD remains stuck around 1.1920 still confined to tight intraday ranges. ECB in no rush to tighten monetary policy added pressure on the shared currency.
GBP/USD back below 1.3900 and bearish
GBP/USD retreated to the 1.3880 price zone amid resurgent demand for the greenback. Pound hurt by fundamental jitters related to the coronavirus delta variant and Brexit tensions.
XAU/USD bulls holding the fort at critical support
Gold prices have eased off a touch at the start of the week. The bulls are holding the fort leaving prospects of a firmer correction in the coming sessions.
Shiba Inu price at inflection point, testament to bulls’ strength
Shiba Inu price performance indicates a massive comeback. However, reversion to the mean is yet to occur and depends on the bulls’ strength to breach past a critical ceiling.
How to trade the second half of the year
The question now is, what will drive markets for the rest of the year, will there be more spectacular returns for asset markets or could Covid variants and the Fed ruin the party?