1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "Our more recent narrative was from last Thursday (06 Feb, spot at 0.6280), wherein 'upward momentum is beginning to build, and if AUD closes above 0.6310, it could trigger an advance to 0.6355.' Since then, AUD traded in a relatively quiet manner, and the buildup in momentum is fading. From here, if AUD breaks below 0.6230 (‘strong support’ level previously at 0.6200), it would mean that AUD is likely to trade in a range."

24-HOUR VIEW: "Our expectation for AUD to trade with a 'downward bias' yesterday did not materialise. We continue to detect a slight increase in downward momentum and expect AUD to trade with a downward bias today. Given the mild downward momentum, any decline is limited to a test of 0.6230. On the upside, resistance levels are at 0.6290 and 0.6310."

Australian Dollar (AUD) is expected to trade with a downward bias; mild momentum suggests any decline is limited to a test of 0.6230. In the longer run, buildup in momentum is fading; a break below 0.6230 would mean that AUD is likely to trade in a range, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.