- Despite US inflation reaching the highest level since 1982, the greenback weakens.
- AUD/USD traders faded the downward reaction followed by a 90-pip rally, from 0.7140 to 0.7250.
- Treasury yields rise, led by the 10-year benchmark note, piercing the 2.00% threshold.
The AUD/USD advances sharply following the release of US inflation data, which rose the highest since 1982. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7237 for a gain of 0.77%.
Before Wall Street opened, the Department of Labor released January Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures, which showed prices increased 7.5%, higher than the 7.3% foreseen on annual figures. Excluding volatile items like food and energy, the so-called Core CPI broke the 6% threshold, higher than the 5.9% estimations.
Market’s reaction
On the release, the AUD/USD dipped as low as the S1 daily pivot at 0.7147, followed by a jump of 80-pips so far, approaching the 100-day moving average (DMA) at 0.7247. The US 10-year Treasury yield reached the 2% mark, advancing six basis points.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value against a basket of its peers, has fallen 0.17%, to sit at 95.33.
During the Asian Pacific session, the Australian economic docket featured Building Permits on its monthly reading for December, alongside Consumer Inflation Expectations for February. The former came in at 8.2%, as foreseen by market players, while the latter arrived at 4.6% with no forecast.
In the US, alongside inflation figures, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on February 5 rose to 223K, better than the 230K forecasted by economists, while Continuing Jobless Claims stayed unchanged at 1,621K compared to the revision of the previous week.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Now that US CPI is in the rearview mirror, the AUD/USD is neutral biased, despite the 90-pip jump in the session. The 50-DMA at 0.7166 is under the spot price, while the 100-DMA and the 200-DMA reside above the spot price, suggesting that the AUD/USD is tilted to the downside.
It is worth noting at time of publication, however, that a five-month-old downsloping trendline, with resistance around 0.7220, witnessed a break, which a daily close above the latter could confirm.
To the upside, the AUD/USD first resistance would be the 100-DMA at 0.7247. A break of that ceiling would expose the January 13 daily high at 0.7313, followed by the 200-DMA at 0.7366.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7237
|Today Daily Change
|0.0055
|Today Daily Change %
|0.77
|Today daily open
|0.7182
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7146
|Daily SMA50
|0.7165
|Daily SMA100
|0.725
|Daily SMA200
|0.7371
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7195
|Previous Daily Low
|0.714
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7168
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6985
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6966
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7174
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7161
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.715
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7118
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7096
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7205
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7227
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7259
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
