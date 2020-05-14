AUD/USD breaking higher and away from the danger zone

- Bulls take back control in a synchronised switch-up in financial and commodity markets.
- AUD/USD moving into fresh session highs and away from 0.64 the figure as critical support.
As the USD drops, stocks rally, AUD is riding a bid in the commodity complex with the CRB index printing fresh highs on Thursday +2.7%. At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6457, grinding from 0.6425 to a session high of 0.6468.
There have been no clear catalysts for the move, but everything has moved in synch. The US dollar index, DXY, is holding onto positive territory around 110.36 but has fallen from the highs of 100.56 in recent trade. Both copper and oil prices printed fresh highs in the final hour of trade on Wall Street and the S&P 500 index is on track to end the day near to the highs for the session.
Geopolitical fundamentals remain bearish for AUD
Meanwhile, the market fundamentals remain bearish for AUD. The domestic economy is vulnerable to not only a second wave of COVID-19 in the world as businesses get back to work, slowly but trade wars between the US and China, as well as Australia and China, are moving to the fore.
Increasingly harsh rhetoric from Washington and Beijing have seen the White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said that China should pay for its role in spreading the coronavirus which threatens to flare up tensions in a 22-month battle between the world's two largest economies and roiled markets. As for Australia and China, tensions following Beijing's move earlier this week to block imports of Australian barley and beef are high.
AUD/USD levels
The bears are seeking a break below 0.64 the figure and bulls are back in control seeking out the 0.6476 May 5th highs.
"Above 0.6570 we look for a test of the 0.6670/84 March high and 200-day moving average where we would expect it to struggle," analysts at Commerzbank explained. "Above here would target 0.6910, the 2013-2020 resistance line."
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6462
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.6455
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6426
|Daily SMA50
|0.6279
|Daily SMA100
|0.6527
|Daily SMA200
|0.667
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6525
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6438
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6549
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6372
|Previous Monthly High
|0.657
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.598
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6471
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6492
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.642
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6386
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6334
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6507
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6559
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6594
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is China’s data dump and how could it affect the AUD/USD?
While the latest risk-on sentiment helps AUD/USD to ignore downbeat employment data, the quote could extend recoveries if the largest customer manages to print welcome statistics. The Aussie-China tussle as well as the US-Sino tension, can keep the pair’s upside capped.
USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains above 107.00 amid broad US dollar strength
USD/JPY seesaws around 107.25/30 during the pre-Tokyo Asian session on Friday. The yen pair snapped two-day losing streak the previous day as the US dollar registered broad gains despite downbeat US data.
Gold: Eases from monthly rising channel resistance, above $1,700
Gold retraces from a three-week high, but still keeps the short-term trend line breakout. Bullish MACD, sustained trend line break keep buyers hopeful. 200-bar SMA adds to the support below the channel’s lower line.
WTI: Bulls capped at fresh highs in $28 handle
WTI bulls capped at 6-week highs made on production cut adherence hopes. Path of least resistance remains bearish should inventory accumulation dive again, or COVID-19 flares up.
What’s driving dollar gains in early NY trade
The US dollar extended its gains against all of the major currencies this morning. Some market watchers are attributing the dollar’s rise to President Trump’s support for the greenback.