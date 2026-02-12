GBP/USD inching closer to 1.36

The Pound Sterling edged higher to 1.3640 on Thursday, recovering from an earlier pullback after stronger-than-expected US jobs data initially weighed on the pair. The Bank of England (BoE) held rates at 3.75% at its February 4 meeting in a narrow 5-4 vote split, with four members preferring a 25 basis point cut to 3.50%. Governor Andrew Bailey voted with the majority to hold but said he sees "scope for some further easing" and expects "a sharp drop in inflation over coming months," with the BoE projecting CPI to fall back to the 2% target by April. UK Q4 2025 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data released on February 12 showed growth of just 0.1%, with monthly GDP for December also rising 0.1%, confirming the sluggish pace of the UK economy. Sterling found some support from easing domestic political uncertainty after Prime Minister Keir Starmer secured backing from senior cabinet members following the resignation of his chief of staff Morgan McSweeney amid the Lord Peter Mandelson scandal.

On the US side, January Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) came in at 130K with unemployment at 4.3%, pushing the expected timing of the next Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut from June to July. Friday's delayed US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release for January is the week's most important event, with consensus expecting headline CPI at 0.29% month-on-month and core CPI at 0.39% month-on-month. A softer reading would weaken the US Dollar and likely push Cable back toward its late-January high.

On the daily chart, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3640, consolidating below the late-January high of 1.3870, which marked its strongest level in over four years. The pair has pulled back from that peak but is holding above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), suggesting the broader uptrend still holds. This week's range has been contained between 1.3520 and 1.3710, with price forming a higher-low structure off the February 6 dip to 1.3520. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads near 55, pointing to neutral momentum with room to move in either direction.

On the 4H timeframe, resistance stands at 1.3710 (this week's high), followed by the 1.3820 to 1.3870 zone, where the pair stalled in late January. A break above 1.3870 would mark a fresh multi-year high and target the 1.3900 to 1.3950 area. Support on the downside sits at 1.3550 (the 50-day EMA area), followed by 1.3520 (last week's low) and the psychological 1.3500 level. The Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) on the daily chart shows a bearish crossover forming below the signal line, suggesting short-term momentum is fading, though the broader trend structure remains constructive as long as 1.3500 holds. A decisive move from Friday's CPI data is likely to determine whether Cable resumes its advance toward 1.3870 or extends the corrective pullback toward the 1.3400 to 1.3500 demand zone.

GBP/USD daily chart