GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Slides as risk-off surge boosts the Yen

The Pound Sterling tumbles on Thursday, down 0.36% in the day as risk aversion boosted the safe-haven appeal of the Japanese Yen. Renewed AI disruption fears sent Wall Street plunging, while haven assets like Gold, Silver and the US Dollar failed to gain traction. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY trades at 209.09 after hitting a daily high fo 209.55.

GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The overall trend is up, yet after the cross breached the 50-day SMA at 210.87, it shifted to neutral-bullish with the first support level emerging at a support trendline around the 207.00-207.20 area.

Momentum shifted bearish as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Hence further downside is seen in the short term.

If GBP/JPY tumbles below 207.00, the next support would be the 100-day SMA at 206.85 ahead of the December 16 swing low 0f 206.77. On further weakness, the next demand area would be the December 1 low at 205.20.

Conversely, if GBP/JPY rises past 208.50, the 209.00 mark emerges as the first resistance. Overhead lies the February 12 daily high at 209.55, ahead of the 210.00 milestone.

GBP/JPY Price Chart – Daily

GBP/JPY Daily Chart