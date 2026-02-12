Ripple teams up with Aviva Investors amid declining XRP market interest
- Ripple announced a partnership with Aviva Investors on Wednesday to tokenize funds on XRP Ledger.
- The XRP retail market extends weakness as futures Open Interest drops to $2.31 billion.
- Institutional investors pause XRP ETF uptake, with cumulative inflows averaging $1.23 million on Wednesday.
Ripple (XRP) exhibits subtle recovery signs, trading slightly above $1.40 at the time of writing on Thursday, as crypto prices broadly edge higher. Despite the metered uptick, risk-off sentiment remains a concern across the crypto market, as retail and institutional interest dwindle.
Holding above key levels such as $1.40 could shape XRP's short-term outlook in favour of the bulls. However, if technicals remain weak, the path of least resistance would remain downward, increasing the odds of a correction toward Friday's low at $1.12.
Ripple advances tokenization with Aviva Investors partnership
Ripple and Aviva Investors have entered into a strategic partnership as part of a broader mission to bring real-world assets onto the XRP Ledger (XRPL) through tokenization.
The announcement made on Wednesday will see the United Kingdom (UK) insurer and investment manager explore tokenisation of funds. Ripple, on the other hand, is expanding its presence in the UK and across Europe.
"We believe there are many benefits that tokenisation can bring to investors, including improvements in terms of both time and cost efficiency," said Jill Barber, Chief Distribution Officer at Aviva Investors.
Weak retail and institutional interest weigh on XRP
Retail interest in XRP is on the back foot, as futures Open Interest (OI) fell to $2.31 billion on Thursday, from $2.44 billion the previous day. OI has generally stayed in a downtrend since the record high of $10.94 billion in July, suggesting that investors lack confidence in XRP's ability to recover and sustain an uptrend.
XRP spot ETFs, on the other hand, remained quiet, with zero flows on Thursday, leaving cumulative inflows at $1.23 billion and net assets under management at approximately $993 million. Before this, the ETFs had sustained a five-day streak of inflows.
XRP technical outlook: XRP bulls eye short-term breakout
XRP hovers around $1.40 after rising 2% intraday. The remittance token's subtle rebound builds on slightly positive indicators, starting with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which has recovered from oversold territory to 35 on the daily chart. An extended recovery in the RSI toward the midline could confirm a potential bullish transition.
Although the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds below the signal line, the red histogram bars continue to contract, signaling a potential shift into bullish momentum.
Traders will watch for the MACD line to cross above its signal line as a signal to increase their exposure, anticipating a larger breakout toward Friday's high of $1.54. The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1.78 may limit further price increases.
Conversely, XRP is still at risk of correcting below the immediate $1.40 support, especially if the aforementioned retail and institutional interest extends weakness. The October 10 support at $1.25 and Friday's low at $1.12 are in line to absorb selling pressure.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value.
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
Author
John Isige
FXStreet
John Isige is a seasoned cryptocurrency journalist and markets analyst committed to delivering high-quality, actionable insights tailored to traders, investors, and crypto enthusiasts. He enjoys deep dives into emerging Web3 tren