NZD/USD holds steady near 0.6050 as momentum withers

The New Zealand Dollar firmed to around 0.6057, its highest level in two weeks, as markets assessed the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) policy outlook ahead of its February 18 Monetary Policy Statement. The RBNZ is widely expected to hold the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 2.25% after cutting rates by a cumulative 325 basis points since August 2024. Labor market data released last week showed mixed results, with unemployment rising unexpectedly to 5.4% (a decade high) while employment growth of 0.5% beat the 0.3% forecast, reinforcing the view that a near-term rate hike is unlikely. Westpac expects the RBNZ to bring forward its projected first rate increase to December 2026, a modest shift from the earlier mid-2027 guidance. Markets currently assign a 75% probability to a rate hike by September.

On the US side, January Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) surprised to the upside at 130K, pushing back Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut expectations from June to July. The key event for the New Zealand Dollar on Friday is the delayed US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release for January, where economists expect headline CPI at 0.29% month-on-month and core CPI at 0.39% month-on-month. A tame inflation reading could fuel further US Dollar weakness and support the Kiwi into the RBNZ decision next week.

Bulls have long odds of breaking through 0.6100

On the daily chart, NZD/USD is trading near 0.6057, holding above the key psychological support at 0.6000 after bouncing from the 0.5937 low posted on February 6. The pair is attempting to reclaim ground above the 0.6050 level, which has acted as a pivot through early February. Resistance overhead sits at the late January high near 0.6100, a level the pair failed to breach in its most recent attempt, creating a potential double top formation on the 4H timeframe that bears are watching closely. The 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is flattening near the 0.5950 area, while the 200-day SMA sits lower, suggesting the medium-term trend is still transitioning from the prolonged downtrend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads near 55, pointing to neutral-to-slightly-bullish momentum without overbought conditions.

On the 1H timeframe, the pair is consolidating within a narrow range between 0.6030 and 0.6060, suggesting indecision ahead of Friday's CPI data. A sustained break above 0.6100 would signal a shift toward the 0.6120 to 0.6150 zone, while failure to hold 0.6000 could expose the 0.5950 support area and the 50-day SMA.

NZD/USD daily chart