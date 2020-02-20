AUD/USD: Bears catch a breath near 11-year low

- AUD/USD has been in the choppy range following its drop to a multi-year low.
- Coronavirus fears, downbeat Australian unemployment and PBOC’s rate cut all dragged the Australian dollar down.
- The US fundamentals continue to shine the crown of King Dollar.
- PMIs from Australia/US, Chinese headlines will be in focus.
AUD/USD has been in a 10-pip range between 0.6610-20 for the last five hours following its show of the bears’ rule during Thursday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair currently seesaws near 0.6615 as the Asian traders step forward for Friday’s trading session.
While fears of coronavirus outbreak, downbeat Australian jobs report and PBOC’s rate cut kept the quote under pressure, the broad US dollar strength played its role to please the sellers.
Aussie fundamentals increase the odds of RBA’s rate cut…
While the RBA continues to run the show of cautious optimism, the latest employment data from Australia flashed warning signs. With the headlines Unemployment Rate snapping two-month winning streak by rising to 5.3%, the RBA is expected to announce a rate cut earlier than previously anticipated mid-2020. As per the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, “Reserve Bank of Australia will cut rates from 0.75% to 0.50% in April has been reinforced by the Aussie January labor market data.”
Coronavirus fears lay a little heed to the change at home…
Diplomats in Beijing continue to trying to placate traders that the situation is improving. However, the second change in the methodology to count cases and spreading infections/deaths outside China kept the optimists away. It should also be noted that People’s Daily recently came out with expert comments on coronavirus that highlight fears of it being turned into the chronic disease.
“Total cases outside of China are unfortunately yet to budge off an exponential trend, though the Diamond Princess incubator has a lot to do with that. In many countries with a limited number of known cases there has been little to no evidence of on-the-ground transmission. Further lifts in total global cases and deaths are inevitable in the near-term, however, and will continue to test markets’ resilience,” said the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ).
Long live the King Dollar…
With the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey offering a positive surprise by rising to the highest since February 2017 to 36.7, fears that coronavirus is having any impact on the US economy are widely ruled out for now. That said, expectations that China will follow the phase-one deal commitments despite coronavirus and the US trade deals with Canada and Mexico also play positive for the greenback.
Looking forward, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s PMI data for February can be considered as an immediate catalyst while activity numbers from the US and Coronavirus headlines likely to remain in the spotlight.
Technical analysis
In addition to 0.6600 round-figure, late-February 2009 tops near 0.6545 are likely on the sellers’ radars during the further declines whereas February 10 low near 0.6710 acts as the immediate resistance.
additional important levels%
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6616
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.91%
|Today daily open
|0.6677
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6729
|Daily SMA50
|0.6838
|Daily SMA100
|0.6829
|Daily SMA200
|0.6852
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6708
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6664
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6751
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6661
|Previous Monthly High
|0.704
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6682
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6681
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6691
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6658
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.664
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6615
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6702
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6727
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6745
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears catch a breath near 11-year low
AUD/USD has been in a 10-pip range between 0.6610-20 for the last five hours following its show of the bears’ rule during Thursday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair currently seesaws near 0.6615 as the Asian traders step forward for Friday’s trading session.
USD/JPY looks for clear direction around 10-month top above 112.00
USD/JPY stay modestly changed following its run-up to multi-week high. Downbeat fundamentals at Japan seems to dim its safe-haven appeal, broad US dollar strength adds to the pair’s fuel.
XAU/USD trading off fresh 2020 highs
XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) while breaking above the ascending channel. Gold is printing fresh 2020 highs hitting $1623.79 per ounce on an intraday basis.
WTI pressured back below the $54 handle
The price of a barrel of oil has to lead a bid in the commodity complex this week, with the CRB index taking flight from the 107.80s to fresh intraday highs of 176.06 on Thursday.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.