AUD/USD bears approach 0.6800 amid dicey markets ahead of Fed Minutes

- AUD/USD renews intraday low, extends the previous day’s losses as softer Aussie data joins cautious mood.
- Australia’s Westpac Leading Index reprints -0.1% for January, Q4 Wage Price Index eased.
- Upbeat US data, firmer yields and hawkish Fed bets escalate anxiety ahead of FOMC Minutes.
AUD/USD drops 0.6835 as it stays on the bear’s radar for the second consecutive day ahead of the all-important Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes early Wednesday. In doing so, the Aussie pair not only portrays the market’s cautious mood but also bears the burden of downbeat data at home, as well as strong US statistics.
That said, Australia’s Westpac Leading Index marked -0.1% figure in January, the second time in a row, whereas the fourth quarter (Q4) Wage Price Index eased to 0.8% QoQ versus 1.0% expected and prior.
On the other hand, the preliminary US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI rose to 47.8 in February from 46.9 prior and versus 47.3 market forecasts while the Services PMI jumped to the eight-month high to 50.5 compared to 47.2 expected and 46.8 previous readings.
The strong data helped the FEDWATCH tool to suggest that the money market participants see the benchmark level peaking at 5.3% in July, and staying near those levels throughout the year, versus 5.10% expected by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
It should be noted that the AUD/USD pair’s risk barometer status also keeps it weak amid the geopolitical concerns surrounding China and Russia. The comments from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian President Vladimir Putin were the top catalysts that weigh on the market sentiment as both suggest further tension between Moscow and Kyiv, which also includes indirect participation of the West and China of late.
While portraying the mood, the US 10-year and two-year treasury bond yields seesaw around the three-month highs marked the previous day while S&P 500 Futures print mild gains despite Wall Street’s negative closing.
Moving on, a light calendar ahead of the Fed Minutes can keep the AUD/USD on the bear’s radar and hence further declines toward Friday’s low of 0.6811, also the lowest level in six weeks, can’t be ruled out. However, the Minutes’ signal that the Fed policymakers discussed pivot, may quickly trigger the Aussie pair’s rebound.
Technical analysis
A daily closing below 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), around 0.6860 by the press time, directs AUD/USD bears to poke a three-month-old ascending support line, close to 0.6820 at the latest, a break of which becomes necessary for the Aussie sellers to keep the reins.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6839
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22%
|Today daily open
|0.6854
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.698
|Daily SMA50
|0.6891
|Daily SMA100
|0.6715
|Daily SMA200
|0.6805
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.692
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6848
|Previous Weekly High
|0.703
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6812
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7143
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6875
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6892
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6828
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6802
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6756
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6946
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6973
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears approach 0.6800 amid dicey markets ahead of Fed Minutes
AUD/USD drops 0.6835 as it stays on the bear’s radar for the second consecutive day ahead of the all-important Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes early Wednesday.
EUR/USD extends recovery above 1.0660 as investors’ risk-taking capacity improves
The EUR/USD pair has sensed a buying interest after dropping to near 1.0640 in the Asian session. The major currency pair has rebounded as the risk appetite of the market participants has improved.
Gold dribbles within $30 range as Fed Minutes loom
Gold price (XAU/USD) probes two-day downtrend as it treads water around $1,835 during early Wednesday. In doing so, the bright metal remains inside the weekly trading range of around $30.00 as traders await the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: A pullback is not too far-fetched
Shiba Inu price shows reasons to practice caution as sudden changes in market behavior suggest a decline is on the way. This thesis utilizes technical analysis and indicators to forecast the next potential move for SHIB.
US likely to affirm that the world is avoiding recession
Better than expected PMI’s, with the US version today likely to affirm that the world is avoiding recession, also mean a rockier road to taming inflation. There is hardly any talk left of a hiking pause and rate cutting later this year.