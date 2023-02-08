AUD/USD aims to reclaim 0.6980 as weak yields weigh USD Index

- AUD/USD is looking to recapture the critical resistance of 0.6980 as USD Index has dropped.
- Weaker US Treasury yields are weighing on the US Dollar Index.
- Morgan Stanley has revised the interest rate peak for the Fed at 5.25%.
The AUD/USD pair has turned sideways after a gradual upside move above 0.6960 in the early European session. The Aussie asset is struggling to extend gains amid an absence of a potential trigger for a power-pack action in the market.
S&P500 futures have recovered losses shown in the Asian session, but are struggling to add more gains ahead. The risk-taking ability of the market participants is not improving as recent commentary from US President Joe Biden over an altercation with China, while addressing the State of the Union (SOTU), has triggered caution. Broadly, the market mood seems extremely quiet.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has remained extremely quiet at 103.00 but is showing signs of further weakness as US Treasury yields have accepted negative traction. The USD Index is expected to witness a sheer fall after surrendering the immediate support of 102.90. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped to near 3.65%.
The commentary from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell has completely vanished the odds of a pause in the policy tightening spell by the Fed. After a slowdown in December’s consumer spending data, economic activities, and the Producer Price Index (PPI) data, the street started betting that the Fed will avoid increasing interest rates further.
While January’s report of US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) has turned the table in the favor of a hawkish policy stance. The latest forecast from Morgan Stanley states 25 basis points (bps) rate hike expectation for the March meeting after a strong US jobs report on Friday, before conveying hopes of a 25 bps Fed rate hike in May following Powell’s speech.
The same brings Morgan Stanley’s expectation for the peak rate to 5.00% to 5.25% as per the latest forecasts.
Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar is also expecting further interest rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) as the Australian economy has not shown any meaningful signs of a decline in inflationary pressures.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6966
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|0.6951
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7005
|Daily SMA50
|0.6862
|Daily SMA100
|0.6674
|Daily SMA200
|0.6809
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6989
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6879
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7158
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6919
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7143
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6947
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6921
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6891
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.683
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6781
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7049
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7109
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends gains above 1.0700 amid quiet markets
EUR/USD is oscillating in a narrow range above 1.0700 ahead of the European open. Investors digest the latest comments from US President Joe Biden and Fed Chair Powell. The US Dollar remains on the back foot with yields ahead of Fedspeak.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2050 amid subdued US Dollar
GBP/USD is trading at around 1.2050, consolidating the renewed uptick heading into Wednesday’s London open. The Cable pair justifies broad-based US Dollar softness amid a mixed market mood and sluggish US Treasury bond yields. A quiet calendar ahead.
Gold prints three-day uptrend beyond $1,870 support
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains firmer for the third consecutive day as buyers cheer a sustained rebound from the short-term key support surrounding $1,870 amid sluggish markets.
Can Algorand’s Clinton partnership end ALGO’s 80% price rally?
Algorand price saw a minor uptick on February 7 as the announcement of a partnership was put out. The Algorand Foundation revealed its broad-reaching partnership with the Clinton Foundation in India.
More Fed speakers on the wires
Three voting FOMC members are scheduled to speak today starting with John Williams at 15:15 CET at a Wall Street Journal event, followed by Kashkari and Waller in the evening.