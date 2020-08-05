AUD/USD advances beyond 0.7200 ahead of key US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD is building on Tuesday's gains, closes in on multi-year highs.
  • USD struggles to find demand amid risk-positive market atmosphere.
  • ADP Employment Change and Services PMI data will be featured in the US economic docket.

The AUD/USD pair closed in the positive territory on Tuesday and preserved its bullish momentum on Wednesday. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.7220, gaining 0.82% on a daily basis.

AUD capitalizes on risk-on flows, upbeat data

Earlier in the day, the data from Australia showed that the Commonwealth Bank's Composite PMI came in at 57.8 in July's final reading and showed expansion at a strong pace in the private sector's economic activity. Additionally, Investment Lending for Homes surged by 8.1% in June after declining by 15.6% in May and provided an additional boost to the AUD.

Meanwhile, the risk-on market mood on Wednesday is making it difficult for the greenback to find demand. Ahead of the ADP's monthly Employment Change and the ISM's Non-Manufacturing PMI data from the US, the US Dollar Index is down 0.38% on a daily basis at 92.90.

However, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which lost more than 8% on Tuesday, is staging a decisive rebound and was last seen gaining 4.6% on the day. If the T-bond yields continue to push higher after the US data, the greenback could remain resilient against its peers and keep AUD/USD's pair's upside limited.

There won't be any macroeconomic data releases featured in the Australian economic docket on Thursday and the USD's market valuation is likely to remain as the primary driver of AUD/USD's movements.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7217
Today Daily Change 0.0056
Today Daily Change % 0.78
Today daily open 0.7161
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7069
Daily SMA50 0.6957
Daily SMA100 0.6632
Daily SMA200 0.6701
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7168
Previous Daily Low 0.7105
Previous Weekly High 0.7228
Previous Weekly Low 0.7087
Previous Monthly High 0.7228
Previous Monthly Low 0.6876
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7144
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7129
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7121
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7082
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7059
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7184
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7207
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7246

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD nears 1.19 amid mixed US data

EUR/USD nears 1.19 amid mixed US data

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.19, extending its gains after ADP's private-sector report badly misses expectations with an increase of only 167,000 jobs in July. The greenback had already been falling with yields. The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beat with 58.1. 

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD bulls unstoppable, renews life-time highs near $2040

XAU/USD bulls unstoppable, renews life-time highs near $2040

With ‘buy the dips’ emerging as the main underlying theme behind the gold price action so far this week, the bulls flex their muscles further to record fresh all-time highs near $2040.

Gold News

GBP/USD trades well above 1.31 amid dollar weakness

GBP/USD trades well above 1.31 amid dollar weakness

GBP/USD is advancing towards this month high at 1.3169, recovering as the dollar retreats. The UK government is under scrutiny for its management of the virus crisis. US Services PMIs are eyed. The ADP NFP missed with 167K.

GBP/USD News

ETH/BTC on retreat, BTC recovery gains traction

ETH/BTC on retreat, BTC recovery gains traction

ETH/BTC has topped at $0.03528 on Tuesday and retreated to $0.03448 by the time of writing. The cross has lost about 1% since the start of the day. The RSI on a daily chart reversed to the downside, signaling that the price is ready for a correction from overbought territory.

Read more

WTI hits fresh two-week highs near $42.50 ahead of EIA data

WTI hits fresh two-week highs near $42.50 ahead of EIA data

WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its winning-streak into the third straight day on Wednesday, as the bulls challenge the July high of $42.51.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures