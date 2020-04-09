AUD/USD: Above 0.6300 on Good Friday holiday with eyes on China CPI

- AUD/USD consolidates from the recently flashed four-week high.
- Broad US dollar weakness, amid Fed’s action and downbeat data/comments, helped the Aussie.
- Markets in Australia/US are closed for Good Friday, Chinese markets are up with March month inflation data on the cards.
AUD/USD remains above 0.6300, despite stepping back from the monthly high of 0.6363 to currently around 0.6330, at the start of Friday’s Asian session. While the broad US dollar weakness could be considered as the reason for the pair’s earlier upside moves, the latest pullback could be attributed to the fears of the coronavirus.
Fed’s Powell and Jobless Claims managed to harm the greenback…
Downbeat comments from the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and another six million-plus figures of the weekly Jobless Claims were enough for the markets to pay a little heed to the Fed’s surprise action.
The Fed Chair Powell could be the first central banker among the top-tier ones to suggest that the US economy is moving towards very high unemployment. The fact got support from the latest weekly Jobless Claims that crossed 5,250K forecast with 6,606K while upwardly revising the previous to 6,867K from initially report figures of 6,648K.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) surprised markets with additional actions to help the mid-sized business while using the already announced $2.3 trillion in loans to support the economy.
Amid all this, the US dollar continued to bear the burden of the coronavirus crisis and downbeat data while marking across the board losses. The same helped the Aussie to forget the early-day losses based on downbeat data at home and worries spread by the RBA’s bi-annual Financial Stability Review (FSR) report.
Even so, the market’s risk-tone flashed mixed results as the US 10-year treasury yields closed the day on the negative side to 0.73% whereas Wall Street flashed another daily positive closing with DJI30 at monthly high.
Given the absence of the Aussie traders, due to the Easter break, the pair may witness a lack of liquidity ahead of Japan and China open. However, the Chinese Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March will be the key to watch as it comprises the month of the coronavirus crisis. The headline CPI is expected to soften from 5.2% to 4.8% on YoY while the MoM figures suggest more weakness to -0.7% versus +0.8% earlier readouts. Additionally, the Producer Price Index (PPI) could also drop to -1.1% against -0.4% previous mark.
Technical analysis
50-day SMA near 0.6387 becomes the key upside barrier holding the gates for the further rise towards 0.6400. Alternatively, sellers will look for entries below the March-end top surrounding 0.6215.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6333
|Today Daily Change
|103 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|1.65%
|Today daily open
|0.623
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6039
|Daily SMA50
|0.6401
|Daily SMA100
|0.6635
|Daily SMA200
|0.6735
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6246
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6115
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6214
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.598
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6686
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5509
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6196
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6165
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6148
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6066
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6016
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6279
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6329
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6411
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Above 0.6300 on Good Friday holiday with eyes on China CPI
AUD/USD remains above 0.6300, despite stepping back from the monthly high of 0.6363 to currently around 0.6330, at the start of Friday’s Asian session. Markets in Australia/US are closed for Good Friday, Chinese markets are up with March month inflation data on the cards.
USD/JPY: The greenback ticks down, trades above 108.00 figure
USD/JPY consolidates gains above the 108.00 figure. The level to beat for buyers is the 109.50 resistance. USD/JPY bull trend stays intact as the spot trades above the 108.00 handle and the 50/200 SMAs on the four chart.
Why stocks are recovering and where next
The S&P 500 index has recovered around half the losses it suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic. Is bad news priced in? How much credit does the Federal Reserve deserve? Where next for equities?
Gold: Multiple upside barriers before crossing $1,700
Despite probing the multi-year high, marked on Thursday, Gold prices near the key resistances while taking rounds to $1,685 at the start of Friday’s Asian session. The Good Friday holidays in major markets are expected to limit the yellow metal’s moves.
Gold: Multiple upside barriers before crossing $1,700
Despite probing the multi-year high, marked on Thursday, Gold prices near the key resistances while taking rounds to $1,685 at the start of Friday’s Asian session. The Good Friday holidays in major markets are expected to limit the yellow metal’s moves.