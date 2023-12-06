AUD/NZD tests 1.0660 as Aussie tumbles across the board

- The AUD/NZD is down 0.8% on the week as the Aussie backslides.
- The Aussie sees six-week lows against the Kiwi.
- The next target for sellers will be 1.0600.
The AUD/NZD is down five-tenths of a percent from Monday’s opening bids near 1.0875, and the Aussie (AUD) is positioned to be the biggest currency loser of the week, in the red against every other major currency. The Kiwi (NZD) is in a tight race for second place, likewise shedding value across the major currency board, but isn’t able to keep up with the AUD’s declines.
Intraday action sees the AUD/NZD capped by the 50-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) descending from the 1.0700 handle, with the 200-hour SMA pushing down through 1.0760, and level the AUD/NZD saw a rejection from at the start of the trading week.
The Aussie has closed lower for four of the last six trading sessions, and the near-term floor on bearish momentum will be a support zone priced in from 1.0625 to 1.0650, from early October’s swing low in the price region.
The long-term 200-day SMA continues to drift into the 1.0800 handle, establishing a midrange that the AUD/NZD has cycled around for much of 2023.
Australian Dollar price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies this week. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|1.10%
|1.19%
|0.77%
|1.99%
|0.56%
|1.21%
|0.78%
|EUR
|-1.12%
|0.11%
|-0.33%
|0.91%
|-0.56%
|0.13%
|-0.32%
|GBP
|-1.24%
|-0.10%
|-0.29%
|0.81%
|-0.65%
|0.01%
|-0.42%
|CAD
|-0.77%
|0.34%
|0.44%
|1.25%
|-0.22%
|0.46%
|0.02%
|AUD
|-2.04%
|-0.92%
|-0.81%
|-1.24%
|-1.48%
|-0.79%
|-1.26%
|JPY
|-0.60%
|0.57%
|0.81%
|0.24%
|1.49%
|0.69%
|0.22%
|NZD
|-1.22%
|-0.11%
|-0.01%
|-0.44%
|0.79%
|-0.66%
|-0.43%
|CHF
|-0.80%
|0.32%
|0.42%
|-0.01%
|1.24%
|-0.21%
|0.43%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
AUD/NZD Hourly Chart
AUD/NZD Daily Chart
AUD/NZD Technical Levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0669
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|1.0694
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.081
|Daily SMA50
|1.0793
|Daily SMA100
|1.0816
|Daily SMA200
|1.0803
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0748
|Previous Daily Low
|1.068
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0862
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0702
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0944
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0723
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0706
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0722
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0667
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0639
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0599
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0735
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0775
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0803
