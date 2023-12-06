AUD/NZD tests 1.0660 as Aussie tumbles across the board

NEWS | | By Joshua Gibson
  • The AUD/NZD is down 0.8% on the week as the Aussie backslides.
  • The Aussie sees six-week lows against the Kiwi.
  • The next target for sellers will be 1.0600.

The AUD/NZD is down five-tenths of a percent from Monday’s opening bids near 1.0875, and the Aussie (AUD) is positioned to be the biggest currency loser of the week, in the red against every other major currency. The Kiwi (NZD) is in a tight race for second place, likewise shedding value across the major currency board, but isn’t able to keep up with the AUD’s declines.

Intraday action sees the AUD/NZD capped by the 50-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) descending from the 1.0700 handle, with the 200-hour SMA pushing down through 1.0760, and level the AUD/NZD saw a rejection from at the start of the trading week.

The Aussie has closed lower for four of the last six trading sessions, and the near-term floor on bearish momentum will be a support zone priced in from 1.0625 to 1.0650, from early October’s swing low in the price region.

The long-term 200-day SMA continues to drift into the 1.0800 handle, establishing a midrange that the AUD/NZD has cycled around for much of 2023.

Australian Dollar price this week

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies this week. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

  USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF
USD   1.10% 1.19% 0.77% 1.99% 0.56% 1.21% 0.78%
EUR -1.12%   0.11% -0.33% 0.91% -0.56% 0.13% -0.32%
GBP -1.24% -0.10%   -0.29% 0.81% -0.65% 0.01% -0.42%
CAD -0.77% 0.34% 0.44%   1.25% -0.22% 0.46% 0.02%
AUD -2.04% -0.92% -0.81% -1.24%   -1.48% -0.79% -1.26%
JPY -0.60% 0.57% 0.81% 0.24% 1.49%   0.69% 0.22%
NZD -1.22% -0.11% -0.01% -0.44% 0.79% -0.66%   -0.43%
CHF -0.80% 0.32% 0.42% -0.01% 1.24% -0.21% 0.43%  

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

AUD/NZD Hourly Chart

AUD/NZD Daily Chart

AUD/NZD Technical Levels

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.0669
Today Daily Change -0.0025
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 1.0694
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.081
Daily SMA50 1.0793
Daily SMA100 1.0816
Daily SMA200 1.0803
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0748
Previous Daily Low 1.068
Previous Weekly High 1.0862
Previous Weekly Low 1.0702
Previous Monthly High 1.0944
Previous Monthly Low 1.0723
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0706
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0722
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0667
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0639
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0599
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0735
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0775
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0803

 

 

