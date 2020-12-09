AUD/NZD surges above 21DMA but still in long-term downtrend

- AUD has continued its recent comeback versus NZD, with AUD/NZD surging above its 21DMA and towards 1.06 on Wednesday.
- AUD is an outperforming G10 currency on Wednesday following strong data and amid China relations hopes
AUD/NZD broke above its 21-day moving average (DMA), which currently sits at 1.0538, in the early part of Wednesday’s European trading session and has since advanced towards the 1.0600 level, hitting highs at 1.0594 in recent trade. As things currently stand, AUD/NZD trades just under 0.7% higher or up by around 70 pips.
Aussie outperforms
NZD has traded largely as a function of USD strength thus far on Wednesday, as the currency remains more focused on global themes and USD dynamics as opposed to events in New Zealand. Electronic Card Sales Data for November is released at 21:45GMT and might steal the attention of NZD traders for a moment, but focus is likely to quickly return to global dynamics.
Meanwhile, AUD has forged its own path on Wednesday, outperforming amid a number of (seemingly) positive catalysts. Firstly, Westpac Consumer Sentiment data released during Wednesday AsiaPac session showed the Australian consumer in rude health in November. This comes after NAB Business Confidence data released a day earlier jumped to its highest levels since 2018.
Moreover, during Wednesday’s Asia session, sources suggested that Chinese officials are unlikely to reassess their bilateral free-trade deal with Australia this month, despite recent provocations and accusations from the Australian PM that the Chinese have undermined this deal. This news might not exactly signal a turning point for the better in relations between the two countries, but at least it signals that a catastrophic (for the Australian economy, anyway) turn for the worse in trading relations has not arrived just yet – If the Chinese were to scrap their trade deal with the Aussies, this would devastate the Australian economy, hence why AUD might be seeing something of a relief rally on Wednesday.
Otherwise, AUD might just also be making up for nearly four months of underperformance vs its kiwi counterpart that has seen the AUD/NZD cross drop from summer highs in the 1.10s to lows at the end of last month in the 1.0400s.
AUD/NZD still in a long-term downtrend
AUD/NZD may have rallied on Wednesday, but it has only managed to rally to the top of a long-term downwards trend channel, which is bound to the upside by a downtrend linking the 8 October, 5 November and Wednesday’s highs and supported on to the downside by a downtrend linking the 3 September, 25 September and 1 December lows. If this trend channel should break to the upside, 13, 16 and 17 November highs at 1.0630ish will be the next area to watch, and above that the 50 and 200 DMAs on either side of the 1.0650 mark.
AUD/NZD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises in response to fresh ECB stimulus
EUR/USD is rising well above 1.21, responding to fresh stimulus from the ECB and no materially new language on exchange rate concerns. US jobless claims missed estimates while the FDA's vaccine approval, Brexit and US stimulus talks are eyed.
GBP/USD consolidates close to 1.3300 as Brexit deal hopes hang by a thread
GBP/USD has mostly traded sideways in recent trade around the 1.3300 level, having recovered from worst levels just below 1.3250 hit shortly before the start of the US trading session.
XAU/USD eyes test of $1850 following firmer than expected US inflation
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have been on the front foot in recent trade, with a boost coming at 13:30GMT in the form of slightly softer than expected US Consumer Price Inflation numbers.
The crypto market reluctantly retreats from highs
A corrective sentiment continues to prevail in the crypto market. Yesterday afternoon, Bitcoin briefly dipped to almost $17,500 and is trading at $18,400 at the beginning of the day on Thursday.
WTI climbs to fresh 7-month highs above $47
After spending the first half of the week fluctuating above $45, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gathered bullish momentum on Thursday and advanced to its highest level since early March at $47.71.