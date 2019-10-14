AUD/NZD rising over 0.30% to month highs as trade-deal optimism builds

- AUD/NZD moves in on the highest levels for the month on a big week for the cross.
- A less negative geopolitical backdrop lifting the commodity-complex.
AUD/NZD started out on the front-foot this week, rising over 0.30% from a low of 1.0713 to a high of 1.0740, scoring its highest levels since the 1st October. The commodity complex got a boost into the close following news of a 'phase-1' trade deal broke. Both the Kiwi and Aussie popped with AUD marking the highest levels since 19th September on the optimism. Details of the deal are yet to be announced and there has been a slight contraction in price action within the related asset classes - US stocks, for instance, pulled back from their session highs into the close as investors hold their horses awaiting the nitty-gritty of the deal.
At the conclusion of talks in Washington DC on Friday, US and Chinese officials said a partial trade deal had been agreed, with further talks set for November, analysts at Westpac explained."Details are yet to be revealed but the key elements appear to be China’s commitment to substantial increases in imports of US agricultural products and some sort of pledges on intellectual property and currency policy, while the US says it will not proceed with the tariff increase (25% to 30% on $250bn of imports) that was set to take effect tomorrow."
A big week ahead
Meanwhile, its a relatively big week for the cross with a number of scheduled events to potential shake things up, with the likes of Reserve Bank of Australia minutes, RBA Deputy Governor Debelle speaking, Australia employment data, New Zealand Consumer Price Index and the Chinese Gross Domestic Product and Industrial Production. We also have the Chinese September trade data which will be watched closely - "Consensus is for US$ exports to soften to about -3%yr, imports -6%, leaving the trade surplus little changed, around $35bn," analysts at Westpac explained.
AUD/NZD levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0736
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.0725
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0743
|Daily SMA50
|1.0651
|Daily SMA100
|1.0572
|Daily SMA200
|1.0539
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0736
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0683
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0736
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0643
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0852
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0716
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0703
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0693
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0662
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.064
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0746
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0768
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0799
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: trade war optimism skews the risk to the upside
The EUR/USD pair has rallied to 1.1062 on Friday, its highest since September 20, as risk-on prevailed heading into the weekend. Reports on progress in trade talks between the US and China.
GBP/USD's rally stalls in the open as weekend headlines highlight Brexit deadlock
GBP/USD is a touch softer in the open on Monday, starting off the week in the consolidation of Friday's upside extension to the highest levels since mid-summer.
USD/JPY consolidating bull rally into 108 handle on US/Sino trade deal optimism
USD/JPY starts out the week flat to Friday's close after markets rallied at the end of the week. Bullish geopolitical undertones in the form of a US/Sino 'phase 1' trade deal help lift USD/JPY onto the 108 handle.
Gold sellers cheer US-China trade optimism against all odds
With the US and China near to end the two-year-old trade tussle, Gold bears give little importance to doubts over soft Brexit and tension surrounding Syria while flashing $1,484.70 as a quote during Monday’s Asian session.
US China trade deal propels US markets and yields higher and leaves dollar mixed
The US and China reached a limited trade deal on Friday a first step on the path to what both sides said could be a more comprehensive pact later in the year. President Trump said the countries reached a “very substantial phase one deal”.