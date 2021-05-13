AUD/NZD range bound as USD takes up the bid

- AUD/NZD stuck in a range as markets trade through the greenback.
- Higher beta FX under pressure as stocks slump for a third day post US CPI beat.
At the time of writing, AUD/NZD is trading around flat on the day so far within a drift between 1.780 and 1.0803.
Financial markets have responded negatively to the much larger than expected surge in US April Consumer Price Index data which saw
AUD/USD dropping from 0.7810 pre-CPI to 0.7720/30 post data and over the course of the New York session, At the same time, NZD/USD extended its earlier decline to 0.7160/ This left AUD/NZD a slightly higher to where it currently trades.
Markets are concerned that the Fed officials will continue to downplay the significance of the CPI data and stick to the ''transitory'' script.
So far, Fed officials have been pointing to base effects and temporary factors as reasons to remain patient.
Nevertheless, US bond yields were up across the curve and the DXY surged in response to very strong CPI data.
Additionally, US stock indexes fell for the third day which has weakened higher beta FX.
''Although the data were perhaps less spectacular under the hood, and much of it looks transitory, the headline beat was just so massive that markets have necessarily had trouble digesting what it means for Fed policy (earlier hikes and less sugar for risk assets?),'' analysts at ANZ bank argued.
''We suspect it’ll take some time for markets to fully digest this data, and that speaks to more USD strength for the time being, upsetting the erstwhile narrative.''
Speaking of AUD/NZD in particular, ''we remain of the view that a range-break is unlikely anytime soon absent an obvious catalyst, which there isn’t amid these USD-driven moves,'' the analysts said.
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.079
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.0792
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0771
|Daily SMA50
|1.0804
|Daily SMA100
|1.0759
|Daily SMA200
|1.075
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0807
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0767
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0824
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0716
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0927
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0792
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0782
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.077
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0748
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.073
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.081
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0829
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0851
EUR/USD: Bears hit target, eyes on upside
EUR/USD bears looking for a deeper impulse to test bullish commitments at weekly support. Bulls taking charge and eye the daily resistance for weekly upside continuation probability. In this case, the 61.8% Fibonacci is the key target.
GBP/USD poised for further downside towards 1.4000
GBP/USD stays depressed around Monday’s low, defends 1.4050 of late. Pullback from a five-week-old ascending channel, bearish MACD favor sellers. Bulls remain hopeful until witnessing a downside break of 1.3880.
SHIB price plunges after Vitalik Buterin dumps dog-themed tokens
Vitalik Buterin received Shiba Inu tokens at his public wallet address as part of a burn mechanism. Shiba Inu price dropped by over 40% in the past 24 hours as the Ethereum co-founder cleaned out his crypto wallet.
Inflation and the dollar: Is the connection as direct as it seems?
US inflation soared in April and so did market volatility. Treasury rates rose, the dollar followed and equities dropped for a second day. The Fed insists prices increases are temporary but behind the pandemic base effect commodity prices are sharply higher and wages are rising.