AUD/NZD range bound as USD takes up the bid

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • AUD/NZD stuck in a range as markets trade through the greenback. 
  • Higher beta FX under pressure as stocks slump for a third day post US CPI beat. 

At the time of writing, AUD/NZD is trading around flat on the day so far within a drift between 1.780 and 1.0803. 

Financial markets have responded negatively to the much larger than expected surge in US April Consumer Price Index data which saw 

AUD/USD dropping from 0.7810 pre-CPI to 0.7720/30 post data and over the course of the New York session, At the same time, NZD/USD extended its earlier decline to 0.7160/ This left AUD/NZD a slightly higher to where it currently trades. 

Markets are concerned that the Fed officials will continue to downplay the significance of the CPI data and stick to the ''transitory'' script.

So far, Fed officials have been pointing to base effects and temporary factors as reasons to remain patient.

Nevertheless, US bond yields were up across the curve and the DXY surged in response to very strong CPI data.

Additionally, US stock indexes fell for the third day which has weakened higher beta FX. 

''Although the data were perhaps less spectacular under the hood, and much of it looks transitory, the headline beat was just so massive that markets have necessarily had trouble digesting what it means for Fed policy (earlier hikes and less sugar for risk assets?),'' analysts at ANZ bank argued.

''We suspect it’ll take some time for markets to fully digest this data, and that speaks to more USD strength for the time being, upsetting the erstwhile narrative.''

Speaking of AUD/NZD in particular, ''we remain of the view that a range-break is unlikely anytime soon absent an obvious catalyst, which there isn’t amid these USD-driven moves,'' the analysts said. 

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.079
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.0792
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0771
Daily SMA50 1.0804
Daily SMA100 1.0759
Daily SMA200 1.075
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0807
Previous Daily Low 1.0767
Previous Weekly High 1.0824
Previous Weekly Low 1.0716
Previous Monthly High 1.0927
Previous Monthly Low 1.0698
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0792
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0782
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.077
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0748
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.073
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.081
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0829
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0851

 

 

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bears hit target, eyes on upside

EUR/USD: Bears hit target, eyes on upside

EUR/USD bears looking for a deeper impulse to test bullish commitments at weekly support. Bulls taking charge and eye the daily resistance for weekly upside continuation probability. In this case, the 61.8% Fibonacci is the key target.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD poised for further downside towards 1.4000

GBP/USD poised for further downside towards 1.4000

GBP/USD stays depressed around Monday’s low, defends 1.4050 of late. Pullback from a five-week-old ascending channel, bearish MACD favor sellers. Bulls remain hopeful until witnessing a downside break of 1.3880.

GBP/USD News

SHIB price plunges after Vitalik Buterin dumps dog-themed tokens

SHIB price plunges after Vitalik Buterin dumps dog-themed tokens

Vitalik Buterin received Shiba Inu tokens at his public wallet address as part of a burn mechanism. Shiba Inu price dropped by over 40% in the past 24 hours as the Ethereum co-founder cleaned out his crypto wallet.  

Read more

Inflation and the dollar: Is the connection as direct as it seems?

Inflation and the dollar: Is the connection as direct as it seems?

US inflation soared in April and so did market volatility. Treasury rates rose, the dollar followed and equities dropped for a second day.  The Fed insists prices increases are temporary but behind the pandemic base effect commodity prices are sharply higher and wages are rising. 

Read more

