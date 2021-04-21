AUD/NZD Price Analysis: The bulls are stepping in before next bearish impulse

- AUD/NZD is correcting towards a deep daily 61.8% Fibonacci confluence resistance area.
- The 4-hour conditions are reflecting the bid in AUD and the offer in NZD vs the US dollar.
As per the prior analysis, NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls defending the 38.2% Fibo support, the kiwi has been a firm contender in the past week so far but the support is back under pressure following the anticipated surge to the upside:
Prior analysis, NZD/USD, 1-hour chart
So far, there is strong resistance on bullish attempts, but the price is holding at a 38.2% Fibonacci confluence that meets prior resistance structure looking left.
The bulls can continue to monitor for bullish price action and structure on a lower time frame for an optimal entry:
30-min chart
Live 1-hour market, take profit achieved
As illustrated in the hourly chart above, the price went on to make a higher high.
However, the price has since melted back to support and is consolidating the recent volatility.
When looking across to the Aussie, there are prospects of an upside correction as follows:
4-hour chart
The M-formation is a bullish pattern that would expect to draw in the bids to test the prior lows and to at least a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the range of prior downside's impulse.
There is also a confluence of the 21-EMA.
This means that there are prospects of a bid in AUD/NZD with NZD/USD already in decline on the 1 and 4-hour charts:
1-hour chart
4-hour chart
AUD/NZD 4-hour chart
As illustrated, the price is on the verge of an upside correction to test old support and the confluence with a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
According to the daily chart, there are prospects of an even deeper correction:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains weekly gains trades above 1.2000
EUR/USD peaked at 1.2079, now stable in the 1.2030 region. The shared currency holds on to recent gains despite renewed demand for its American rival.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 despite upbeat UK job figures
GBP/USD is extending its falls after retreating from 1.40 as the dollar edges higher. Earlier, the UK reported a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, better than expected. The Claimant Count Change also beat estimates with 10.1K.
Gold prints mild losses below $1,800, tracks S&P 500 Futures
Gold fails to extend Tuesday’s upbeat performance while easing to $1,777, down 0.07% intraday, during the initial Asian session on Wednesday.
WeWork and Venmo join the Bitcoin craze while prices consolidate
The announcement by WeWork that it will begin accepting payments in select cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USD Coin, Paxos, and several others, is another sign of adoption and follows the decision by Tesla to do the same
Bank of Canada Preview: Dovish surprise to lift USD/CAD
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% on Wednesday. However, the improving economic outlook and recent remarks from officials suggest that the BoC could become the first major central bank to lay out a roadmap out of the ultra-loose policy.