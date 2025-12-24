The AUD/JPY cross attracts some sellers on Wednesday and sticks to modest intraday losses, around mid-104.00s during the first half of the European session. Spot prices, however, lack follow-through and remain close to the highest level since July 2024, touched the previous day.

The Japanese Yen (JPY) gets a minor lift following the release of the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) October policy meeting Minutes, which showed a broad agreement that the central bank should continue raising rates if economic price forecasts materialize. At the subsequent meeting in December, the BoJ raised the policy rate to 0.75%, or a 30-year high, and left the door open to further tightening. This, along with persistent geopolitical uncertainties, benefits the JPY's safe-haven status and exerts some pressure on the AUD/JPY cross.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) December meeting Minutes released on Tuesday indicated that the board is becoming less confident that monetary policy remains sufficiently restrictive. Moreover, the central bank warned that the next move could be up if inflation pressures prove to be stubborn. In fact, Australia’s headline inflation rose to 3.8% in October 2025 from 3.6% previous, lifting bets for a rate hike in February 2026. This underpins the Australian Dollar (AUD) and supports the AUD/JPY cross.

The fundamental backdrop suggests that any meaningful corrective decline is more likely to be bought into and remain limited amid the year-end thin liquidity. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the AUD/JPY cross has topped out and positioning for deeper losses. Traders now look to BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's speech on Thursday, which, along with Friday's release of Tokyo CPI, will play a key role in influencing the JPY price dynamics and provide a fresh impetus to the AUD/JPY cross.