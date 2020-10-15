AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Teases six-month-old support line break on Aussie employment data

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/NZD seesaws in a choppy range above 1.0700, the lowest in three weeks.
  • Australian employment report flashed weaker than previous readings for September.
  • Downbeat RSI conditions can probe further selling, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and 200-day SMA also challenge the bears.
  • Bulls will stay away unless witnessing a clear break of the one-month-old resistance line.

AUD/NZD stays heavy near the lowest since September 25 despite shrugging off Aussie employment data during the early Thursday. In doing so, the quote takes rounds to 1.0720/40 area while currently trading near 1.0725.

Read: Aussie Unemployment Rate +6.9 % vs +7.1% expected, AUD under pressure

Despite the pair’s weakness near multi-day low an ascending trend line from April 10, at 1.0720, restricts the quote’s immediate downside amid southward RSI.

In a case where the bears manage to dominate past-1.0720, also break the 1.0700 round-figure, a confluence of 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s March-August upside and 200-day SMA, currently around 1.0620-15, will question the further declines.

Meanwhile, the October 06 low near 1.0760 offers immediate resistance to the AUD/NZD buyers, a break of which can trigger fresh recovery moves to target a resistance line stretched from September 10, at 1.0895 now.

It should, however, be noted that the bulls’ ability to cross 1.0895, will need a clear break past-1.0900 threshold to probe the September month’s high of 1.0966.

AUD/NZD daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0728
Today Daily Change -0.0030
Today Daily Change % -0.28%
Today daily open 1.0758
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0807
Daily SMA50 1.0868
Daily SMA100 1.0782
Daily SMA200 1.0618
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0791
Previous Daily Low 1.0747
Previous Weekly High 1.0906
Previous Weekly Low 1.0757
Previous Monthly High 1.0966
Previous Monthly Low 1.0712
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0764
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0774
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.074
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0721
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0695
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0784
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0809
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0828

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

