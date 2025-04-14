AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Pair remains under pressure below key moving averages

- AUD/NZD was seen trading near the 1.0840 zone, mildly recovering after earlier losses
- The pair maintains a strong bearish outlook, trading below all major moving averages
- Momentum indicators suggest continued downside, though RSI signals nearing oversold conditions
The AUD/NZD pair continues to reflect bearish dynamics on Monday’s session , with price action hovering near the 1.0800 region. Despite a modest rebound, the broader technical structure remains tilted to the downside.
The pair is firmly capped by all major moving averages — both simple and exponential — from short to long-term periods. Notably, the 10-day EMA at 1.08495, 50-day EMA at 1.09701, and 100-day SMA at 1.10280 all point south, while the 200-day SMA at 1.10080 reinforces the longer-term bearish bias. Price has failed to break above any of these key averages, confirming sustained downside pressure.
Momentum indicators are aligned with the bearish theme. The MACD continues to print red bars, while the Momentum oscillator at −0.02370 also suggests weak buying interest. Meanwhile, the RSI sits at 33.10 approaching oversold territory, which may slow the pace of losses but does not yet support a reversal.
Support is seen at 1.0800 and 1.0765, with deeper losses eyeing the 1.0720 zone. Resistance levels are stacked at 1.0850, 1.0900, and 1.0970 (50-day EMA). For now, the technical landscape favors sellers while the pair remains suppressed below these moving averages.
Daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
