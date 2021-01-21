AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Is the rally over for the Aussie?

- Australian dollar retreats after being rejected from above 1.0800.
- The 1.0850 area is again a critical resistance for AUD/NZD.
The AUD/NZD hit the highest level in three months on Tuesday at 1.0841. It later failed to hold above 1.0800 and started to correct lower. The retreat continued until the 1.0760/65 zone, also the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the last leg higher.
The rally run into a strong resistance at the 1.0850 area. A consolidation above is needed to clear the way to more gains, probably targeting 1.0900. The trend remains bullish but in the short-term, the rejection from 1.0800 and the retreat shows some difficulties ahead. The rebound from an uptrend line at 1.0760 shows the Aussie still has some momentum and could test levels above 1.0800 in the short-term. The key for aussie is to hold above 1.0800.
A slide below 1.0760 would point to further weakness in AUD/NZD but not to a change in the trend. Key support stands at 1.0700/10. The rally may not be over, but for it to continue at the current speed, a rebound back above 1.0800 over the next sessions is a must.
AUD/NZD daily chart
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0784
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.0804
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0725
|Daily SMA50
|1.0637
|Daily SMA100
|1.0702
|Daily SMA200
|1.0718
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0841
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0791
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0816
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0704
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0747
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.081
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0822
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0783
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0762
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0733
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0833
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0862
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0883
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near weekly highs post-ECB
EUR/USD holds onto gains after hitting 1.2172 as Lagarde explains ECB's decision. Mention to exchange range taking its toll on inflation barely affected the pair. Upbeat US data underpins the market's mood.
GBP/USD rises to new mutli-year high amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD has been extending its gains above 1.37 to the highest since 2018 as markets cheer prospects of more stimulus under President Biden. Markets are shrugging off Britain's grim coronavirus death toll.
Gold remains confined in a range around $1865-70 region
Gold remained confined in a narrow trading band through the mid-European session and consolidated this week's solid rebound from the vicinity of the $1800 mark.
Buckle up, Bitcoin downswing eyes $25,000
Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrency market remained relatively quiet apart from the Wednesday morning dip. A minor drop saw BTC refresh the support at $34,000.
US Dollar Index bounces off lows near 90.00
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a basket of its G10 peers, trades in multi-session lows near the 90.00 support on Thursday.