AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Eyes monthly low on upbeat NZ Trade Balance

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/NZD fades recovery moves from 1.0448 as New Zealand (NZ) trade numbers improve.
  • NZ Trade Balance grow past-$1.71B in October, Imports and Exports also rise.
  • Two-day-old support line offers intermediate halt to the downside, 200-HMA guards immediate upside.

AUD/NZD drops to 1.0507 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. In doing so, the pair fizzles the latest recovery moves after New Zealand’s October month trade numbers flashed upbeat signals.

As per the data, the headline Trade Balance rose beyond $1.71B to $2.19B. Further details suggest improvement in Exports and Imports from $4.01B and $5.02B respective priors to $4.78B and $5.29B in that orders.

Although AUD/NZD pullback from 200-HMA joins bearish MACD signals and upbeat data from New Zealand to weigh on the pair towards the monthly low, also lowest since the mid-April, an immediate ascending support line near 1.0490 probes the sellers.

Meanwhile, the weekly top around 1.0565 adds to the upside filter beyond the 200-HMA level of 1.0555.

It’s worth mentioning that the AUD/NZD bears are less likely to relinquish controls unless witnessing a daily closing above October’s bottom close to 1.0600.

AUD/NZD hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0506
Today Daily Change -0.0044
Today Daily Change % -0.42%
Today daily open 1.055
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0617
Daily SMA50 1.0711
Daily SMA100 1.0767
Daily SMA200 1.0653
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0554
Previous Daily Low 1.0472
Previous Weekly High 1.063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0511
Previous Monthly High 1.0906
Previous Monthly Low 1.0595
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0522
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0503
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0497
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0444
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0415
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0578
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0607
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.066

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Bulls keep 0.7400 on radars amid US dollar weakness

AUD/USD: Bulls keep 0.7400 on radars amid US dollar weakness

AUD/USD eases from the fresh high since September 02. Aussie Construction Work Done weakened in Q3, FOMC minutes highlight December meeting. Aussie Private Capital Expenditure for the third quarter eyed, risk news remains as the key.

AUD/USD News

NZD/USD unfazed by strong NZ trade numbers, remains support above 0.7000

NZD/USD unfazed by strong NZ trade numbers, remains support above 0.7000

NZD was broadly unfazed by strong New Zealand trade numbers for October, which paint a picture of an improving domestic economy. NZD/USD closed Wednesday FX trade above the 0.7000, a bullish sign moving forward.

NZD/USD News

Gold teasing rising channel breakdown on 1H chart

Gold teasing rising channel breakdown on 1H chart

Gold looks vulnerable despite Wednesday bounce. The bears are fighting back control, as gold looks poised to dive out of the rising channel pattern formed on the hourly chart. 200-DMA at $1798 is the level to beat for the bears.

Gold news

Bitcoin price decouples from gold strengthening its store of value properties

Bitcoin price decouples from gold strengthening its store of value properties

It seems that Bitcoin has decisively decoupled from gold for the first time in years as the correlation coefficient is dropping fast. In November 2018, Bitcoin price and gold price were inversely correlated, with gold seeing a 12% rally in the following four months.

Read more

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures