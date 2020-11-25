AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Eyes monthly low on upbeat NZ Trade Balance

- AUD/NZD fades recovery moves from 1.0448 as New Zealand (NZ) trade numbers improve.
- NZ Trade Balance grow past-$1.71B in October, Imports and Exports also rise.
- Two-day-old support line offers intermediate halt to the downside, 200-HMA guards immediate upside.
AUD/NZD drops to 1.0507 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. In doing so, the pair fizzles the latest recovery moves after New Zealand’s October month trade numbers flashed upbeat signals.
As per the data, the headline Trade Balance rose beyond $1.71B to $2.19B. Further details suggest improvement in Exports and Imports from $4.01B and $5.02B respective priors to $4.78B and $5.29B in that orders.
Although AUD/NZD pullback from 200-HMA joins bearish MACD signals and upbeat data from New Zealand to weigh on the pair towards the monthly low, also lowest since the mid-April, an immediate ascending support line near 1.0490 probes the sellers.
Meanwhile, the weekly top around 1.0565 adds to the upside filter beyond the 200-HMA level of 1.0555.
It’s worth mentioning that the AUD/NZD bears are less likely to relinquish controls unless witnessing a daily closing above October’s bottom close to 1.0600.
AUD/NZD hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0506
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42%
|Today daily open
|1.055
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0617
|Daily SMA50
|1.0711
|Daily SMA100
|1.0767
|Daily SMA200
|1.0653
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0554
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0472
|Previous Weekly High
|1.063
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0511
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0906
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0595
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0522
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0503
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0497
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0444
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0415
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0578
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0607
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.066
