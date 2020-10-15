AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Downside looks exhausted, more losses seen below 1.0700

  • Aussie drops sharply across the board on RBA rate cut expectations.
  • AUD/NZD finds support around 1.0700 and rebounds to 1.0740.

The AUD/NZD is falling for the fifth consecutive day. It accelerated during the Asian session on the back of rising expectation about rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). It fell to low as 1.0700, the lowest since late July.

The area around 1.0700 capped the downside. A firm break lower would clear the way to more losses, with an immediate target at 1.0665 and then 1.0645. A daily close below 1.0730 would likely lead to another test of 1.0700.

After falling during five days in a row, AUD/NZD is starting to look exhausted to the downside. If the current bounce remains above 1.0740, a recovery of the Aussie seems likely. The next strong resistance stands at 1.0770.

Overview
Today last price 1.0734
Today Daily Change -0.0024
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 1.0758
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0807
Daily SMA50 1.0868
Daily SMA100 1.0782
Daily SMA200 1.0618
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0791
Previous Daily Low 1.0747
Previous Weekly High 1.0906
Previous Weekly Low 1.0757
Previous Monthly High 1.0966
Previous Monthly Low 1.0712
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0764
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0774
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.074
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0721
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0695
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0784
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0809
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0828

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

