AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls seek a deeper test of supply zone

- AUD/NZD bulls stepping up again to test daily resistance.
- The resistance is a higher risk scenario that should be taken note of.
AUD/NZD has tested the upside in a strong impulse overnight and would be expected to move higher following a significant correction on the daily chart.
The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates where the next opportunity could evolve from the 15-min chart.
Daily chart
The price has shot higher into the familiar resistance and has been rejected there in overnight trade.
Looking for longs at this juncture is treacherous, so reducing risk in targeting a break of the resistance should be part of a trader's risk management plan.
1-hour chart
The 1-hour chart, however, in compelling due to the bullish structure from support.
15-min chart
The 15-min chart shows that the price will first need to get above the 21-SMA and confluence of resistance structure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
