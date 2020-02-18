AUD/NZD Price analysis: Bull trap or meaningful break-out?

- AUD/NZD bulls take off and slice through key resistance like butter.
- Thee is the risk of a bull trap and lower targets could be revisited on failures to hold above 1.0460.
AUD/NZD has made a significant move to the upside and price action is showing little sign of exhaustion until it breaks below the 17th Feb highs at 1.0466. This is a prior resistance that was sliced through like butter in the US session on Tuesday with the bird losing its footing. At the time of writing, AUD/NZD is trading at 1.0471 between a barrow range of 1.0465 and 1.0471.
The bird was weighed overnight on the back of New Zealand's key export product, whole milk powder, falling by 2.6%. "Last night’s results are unsurprising given the continuing uncertainty regarding the Coronavirus outbreak, the previous GDT auction on 4 February also likely affected by such," analysts at Westpac explained, adding that "the steps that China has taken to contain the outbreak – such as limiting the movements of people – have kept many factories closed, which has meant less demand for their inputs, including milk powder. North Asian demand at last night’s auction was lower than usual, but only slightly so."
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to remain on hold but we are yet to see the aftermath of the coronavirus's impact on the tourism industry which could be a highly damaging outcome for the economy. Tourism is a significant export for New Zealand and in recent years, Chinese visitors have made a key contribution to overall revenue. What is compelling is how far the Aussie has been able to correct, which perhaps signifies how much of the coronavirus was priced into the currency. The sentiment that markets will soon be able to move on from the threats of the virus could be playing a roll in the currency's comeback.
Coronavirus peaking? How will it impact the global economies and FX?
Markets leaning less dovish on the RBA
Following the RBA minutes, where it was discussed a further reduction in interest rates because prospects are for only gradual progress towards the Bank’s inflation and unemployment goals, when looking to central bank expectations, markets are pricing just a 5% chance of easing at the next RBA meeting on 3 March, and a terminal rate of 0.46% (RBA cash rate currently at 0.75%). For the RBNZ, the market is pricing a 10% chance of easing at the next meeting on 25 March from the RBNZ, with a terminal rate of 0.82% (RBNZ OCR currently at 1.0%), according to analysts at Westpac.
AUD/NZD levels
As per yesterday's analysis, there are still prospects for consolidation in a head and shoulders pattern but the support of 1.0460 needs to give out for the bears. We now have extended bearish divergence across the daily and four-hour times frames and if there is no follow-through above 1.0460, risks will be titles to the downside again.
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0471
|Today Daily Change
|0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|1.0431
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0392
|Daily SMA50
|1.0406
|Daily SMA100
|1.0539
|Daily SMA200
|1.0549
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0469
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0423
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0508
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0394
|Previous Monthly High
|1.059
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.029
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.044
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0451
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0413
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0395
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0367
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0459
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0487
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0505
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Weak below 0.6700 ahead of Aussie Q4 Wage Price Index
AUD/USD awaits fresh direction near seven days’ low while taking rounds to 0.6690 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session. Broad risk-off based on coronavirus fears, bearish RBA minutes failed trade-positive nears from China.
USD/JPY: A touch lower than 110.00 amid broad US dollar strength, risk-off
USD/JPY trades mildly positive to 109.90 during the early Asian session, ahead of the Tokyo open, on Wednesday. The risk barometer recently failed to portray the market’s fears from China’s coronavirus amid broad US dollar strength.
Wuhan Mother Speaks Out “No Beds, No Medicine, All Lies”
Only normal citizens are suffering. The government does not care about us. We can't buy medicine with money. We can't go to the hospital with money. Here's a heart wrenching video of a Wuhan mother who cannot take the lies anymore.
Gold struggles to stay strong beyond $1600, Chinese headlines in focus
Gold prices step back from monthly high to $1,601.30 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The bullion earlier surged as headlines concerning China fuelled risk-off while a lack of major negative seems to trigger the latest pullback.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.