AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bears testing the bullish commitments

- AUD/NZD bulls are in control from daily support.
- The 4-hour chart is yet to offer a bullish technical environment.
The bulls are meeting a strong resistance zone on the longer-term charts, although the daily support could give way to an upside extension yet.
The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates the converging bullish bias on the lower time frames in contrast to the monthly chart.
Monthly chart
The bulls have met their match at critical resistance and this leaves a downside bias on the monthly chart.
Weekly chart
However, there has been a strong series of bullish candles which rally has stalled.
The downside momentum has met support and an upside extension could be in play.
Daily chart
An upside correction would be expected from this juncture.
4-hour chart
The price is yet to break into the bullish territory and ideally needs to overcome the eclipsed structure candle in 1.0720.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
