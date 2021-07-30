AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bears attacks critical support near 1.0540

AUD/NZD remains muted in the Asain trading session on Friday.

Additional loose envisioned for the pair if price breaks 1.0540.

Momentum oscillators indicate underlying bearish sentiment

AUD/NZD treads water on the last trading week of the day in the Asian trading hours. The pair lacks direction and hovers in a narrow price band.

At the time of writing, AUD/NZD is trading at 1.0554, down 0.01% for the day.

AUD/NZD daily chart

On the daily chart, the AUD/NZD pair has been trading below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.0623.

A sustained move above the intraday low would bring more selling opportunities.

In doing so, the levels last seen in 2020 could be back in action with the first lower target at 1.0512 low of December 9, 2020, followed by the previous day’s low in the vicinity of 1.0500.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator holds in the oversold zone. Any downtick in the MACD would accelerate the selling pressure toward December 4, a low of 1.0506.

Alternatively, if price moves higher, it would retest the 1.0585 horizontal resistance level.

Further, AUD/NZD bulls would aim for the previous day’s high at 1.0641

The market participants will keep their eyes on the 1.0697 horizontal resistance level.

AUD/NZD additional levels

AUD/NZD Overview Today last price 1.0556 Today Daily Change 0.0003 Today Daily Change % 0.03 Today daily open 1.0553 Trends Daily SMA20 1.0632 Daily SMA50 1.0694 Daily SMA100 1.075 Daily SMA200 1.0709 Levels Previous Daily High 1.0641 Previous Daily Low 1.0543 Previous Weekly High 1.0616 Previous Weekly Low 1.0539 Previous Monthly High 1.0817 Previous Monthly Low 1.0622 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.058 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0604 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0517 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0481 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0419 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0615 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0677 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0713



