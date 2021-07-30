AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bears attacks critical support near 1.0540

- AUD/NZD remains muted in the Asain trading session on Friday.
- Additional loose envisioned for the pair if price breaks 1.0540.
- Momentum oscillators indicate underlying bearish sentiment
AUD/NZD treads water on the last trading week of the day in the Asian trading hours. The pair lacks direction and hovers in a narrow price band.
At the time of writing, AUD/NZD is trading at 1.0554, down 0.01% for the day.
AUD/NZD daily chart
On the daily chart, the AUD/NZD pair has been trading below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.0623.
A sustained move above the intraday low would bring more selling opportunities.
In doing so, the levels last seen in 2020 could be back in action with the first lower target at 1.0512 low of December 9, 2020, followed by the previous day’s low in the vicinity of 1.0500.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator holds in the oversold zone. Any downtick in the MACD would accelerate the selling pressure toward December 4, a low of 1.0506.
Alternatively, if price moves higher, it would retest the 1.0585 horizontal resistance level.
Further, AUD/NZD bulls would aim for the previous day’s high at 1.0641
The market participants will keep their eyes on the 1.0697 horizontal resistance level.
AUD/NZD additional levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0556
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.0553
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0632
|Daily SMA50
|1.0694
|Daily SMA100
|1.075
|Daily SMA200
|1.0709
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0641
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0543
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0616
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0539
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0817
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0622
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.058
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0604
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0517
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0481
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0419
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0615
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0677
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0713
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD: On the way to 1.1920 resistance confluence
EUR/USD bulls brace for breaking the immediate trading range surrounding 1.1900, also refresh the highest levels since July 06, during early Friday morning in Asia. The major currency pair stays positive for the fifth day in a row.
GBP/USD: Bulls again keep 1.4010 on radar
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3970 amid early Asian session trading on Friday, after renewing the multi-day tops the previous day. The cable pair rose past 100-DMA for the first time since June 23 on Thursday amid stronger RSI and Momentum lines.
Litecoin price redefines momentum, as LTC approaches an impressive milestone
Litecoin price confirms breakout from the governing falling wedge pattern on July 25, marking a turning point for the altcoin and introducing new technical challenges.
US Second Quarter GDP and Inflation: Economics and politics
The US economy pulled up short of expectations in the second quarter, expanding at a 6.5% annualized rate despite government largesse of $1.9 trillion that began in March. Economists had predicted a 8.5% growth rate.