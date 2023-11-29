AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Aussie tumbles against the Kiwi in its worst down day since April, down 0.75%

- The Aussie has tumbled out of recent consolidation against the Kiwi, closing the gap on 1.0700.
- A hawkish RBNZ is driving the Kiwi higher, sending the AUD/NZD pair back down.
- The Aussie is down three-quarters of a percent against the Kiwi into 1.0750, a five-week low.
The AUD/NZD has declined three-quarters of a percent on Wednesday, heading into the trading day’s close near 1.0750 after backsliding nearly 1.3% peak-to-trough from the day’s peak at 1.0861.
Fueled by a rapid rebalance sparked by a hawkish Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), the pair has undergone a dramatic rebalance, shattering the intraday trading pattern and dragging the AUD/NZD out of recent consolidation and into its lowest bids in five weeks.
The Aussie (AUD) has slid straight through the 50- and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) near the 1.0800 handle, shedding weight against the Kiwi (NZD) to trade on the south side of the last swing low of 1.0780 on the daily candlesticks.
The AUD/NZD is now running directly into a technical support level at 1.0750 that has become familiar in 2023’s back-and-forth momentum swings in the pair, but October’s swing low into 1.0625 has destabilized the technical level somewhat.
On the top end, November’s peak bids just shy of 1.0950 will be the ultimate ceiling on any long-term bullish momentum, while the last swing high into 1.0875 will be the immediate target for bulls to beat.
Australian Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.32%
|0.14%
|0.18%
|0.55%
|0.06%
|-0.19%
|-0.37%
|EUR
|-0.31%
|-0.16%
|-0.14%
|0.24%
|-0.26%
|-0.52%
|-0.67%
|GBP
|-0.15%
|0.16%
|0.04%
|0.39%
|-0.11%
|-0.37%
|-0.51%
|CAD
|-0.17%
|0.15%
|-0.02%
|0.39%
|-0.12%
|-0.35%
|-0.54%
|AUD
|-0.54%
|-0.25%
|-0.41%
|-0.39%
|-0.49%
|-0.75%
|-0.93%
|JPY
|-0.07%
|0.24%
|0.09%
|0.12%
|0.51%
|-0.25%
|-0.41%
|NZD
|0.22%
|0.50%
|0.33%
|0.34%
|0.75%
|0.23%
|-0.18%
|CHF
|0.33%
|0.65%
|0.51%
|0.53%
|0.92%
|0.39%
|0.18%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
AUD/NZD Hourly Chart
AUD/NZD Daily Chart
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds above 0.6600, eyes on Chinese PMI, Core US PCE data
The AUD/USD pair loses traction to 0.6620 after retracing from its highest level in almost four months. The downtick of the pair is backed by the recovery of the US Dollar on diverging Federal Reserve (Fed) official comments on future rate hikes.
EUR/USD ends four-day positive streak, remains near 1.1000
EUR/USD dropped after rising for four consecutive days. The pair is hovering slightly below 1.1000 as the US Dollar attempts to stabilize. On Thursday, Eurozone inflation data is likely to surprise to the downside. The US will report Core PCE and Jobless Claims.
Gold sees back and forth trading on Wednesday, holding above $2,040
Gold prices are continuing to drift into the upside, holding on the high side of $2,040 on Wednesday. Gold hit its highest bids in six months. The XAU/USD briefly ticked over $2,050 in the early Wednesday session before slipping back into $2,035, and Spot Gold is now testing back towards $2,050.
XRP price eyes $0.70 as Stuart Alderoty says Ripple could emerge as the world’s reserve currency one day
Ripple has investors at the edge of their seats. However, they continue to remember September 4, when Ripple CTO Stuart Alderoty opined that XRP could emerge as the world’s reserve currency one day. In his opinion, much of the world would be satisfied with a currency that no one controls being used as the world’s reserve currency.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: DJIA heads higher for fifth straight week
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is advancing on Wednesday, in what is so far its fifth straight week of gains. US third-quarter GDP was revised upward, stoking stock market excitement. US Treasury yields continued to fall.