AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Aussie finds decent resistance at 1.0950

Aussie continues to face resistance at 1.0950 versus the Kiwi.

AUD/NZD bullish outlook intact, above 1.0950 next target at 1.1000.

The AUD/NZD is pulling back on Monday after being unable to break the 1.0950 area. It tested the multi-month high but then retreated, reaching levels under 1.0900.

The kiwi is having the best day in a month versus the aussie. The daily chart is starting to show some bearish signs like the RSI and momentum turning south. Below 1.0880, the correction could gain speed. A critical support is seen around 1.0850/60, which should favor a rebound. A close below would suggest more downside ahead.

A break above 1.0950/55 in AUD/NZD would clear the way to more gains targeting the 1.1000 zone. The positive dominant tone is likely to remain in place while above 1.0730.

AUD/NZD daily chart

AUD/NZD Overview Today last price 1.0893 Today Daily Change -0.0014 Today Daily Change % -0.13 Today daily open 1.0907 Trends Daily SMA20 1.0793 Daily SMA50 1.0747 Daily SMA100 1.0687 Daily SMA200 1.0732 Levels Previous Daily High 1.0948 Previous Daily Low 1.0889 Previous Weekly High 1.0948 Previous Weekly Low 1.0781 Previous Monthly High 1.0829 Previous Monthly Low 1.0539 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0925 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0911 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0882 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0856 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0823 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.094 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0973 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0999