AUD/NZD jumps 50 pips to near 1.0750 on downbeat New Zealand Q4 GDP, Aussie Employment eyed

- AUD/NZD picks up bids to rebound from 2.5-month low as NZ Q4 GDP disappoints.
- New Zealand Q4 GDP drops to -0.6% QoQ versus -0.2% expected and 2.0% prior.
- Credit Suisse turmoil previously weighed on the cross-currency pair.
- Australia employment report for February, RBA Bulletin eyed for fresh impulse.
AUD/NZD picks up bids to reverse from the lowest levels in a year, jumping nearly 50 pips to 1.0745 after New Zealand’s (NZ) fourth quarter (Q4) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) disappoints Kiwi traders during early Thursday. The figures become even more worrisome after the global rating giant S&P warned of an NZ rating cut.
NZ Q4 GDP slide to -0.6% QoQ versus -0.2% market forecasts and 2.0% previous readings. Further, the YoY figures also eased to 2.2% compared to 3.3% expected and 6.4% in previous readings.
Also read: Breaking: NZD/USD dumps on big miss in NZ GDP
On Wednesday, Bloomberg quoted Anthony Walker, a director of sovereign ratings for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific at S&P to mention that "New Zealand’s credit grades with S&P Global Ratings could come under pressure if the nation’s current account deficit remains too big." It should be noted that the national Current Account Deficit shrank to $-9.45B in Q4, from $-10.2B in Q3. However, the Current Account – GDP Ratio slumped to -8.9% from -7.9% prior and -8.4% market forecasts.
Apart from the data at home and fears of the NZ rating cut, the market’s risk-off mood previously weighed on the AUD/NZD prices, mainly due to the Australia Dollar’s (AUD) risk-barometer status. The sentiment soured as the banking crisis reached Europe with a G-SIB – a global systemically important bank, namely Credit Suisse (CS), struggling with its Credit Default Swaps (CDS).
That said, the Yields slumped and the European stock market closed in the red but Wall Street closed mixed as the Swiss National Bank (SNB) stepped forward to help CS.
Looking ahead, AUD/NZD is likely to reverse amid broad risk-off mood and challenges for the AUD. However, today’s Aussie jobs report for February and the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) fourth-quarter (Q4) Bulletin will be important for the pair traders to watch for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
Despite the latest rebound, a daily closing beyond a three-week-old resistance line, currently around 1.0735 appears necessary for the AUD/NZD bulls to keep the reins.
Additional impotant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0733
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|1.0717
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.088
|Daily SMA50
|1.0893
|Daily SMA100
|1.0835
|Daily SMA200
|1.0989
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0744
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0691
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0892
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0724
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1087
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0877
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0711
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0724
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.069
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0664
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0637
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0744
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.077
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0797
NZD/USD tumbles below 0.6160 on downbeat NZ GDP data
The NZD/USD pair has slipped firmer below 0.6160 as Statistics New Zealand has reported weak Gross Domestic Product (Q4) data. The economy contracted by 0.6% in the fourth quarter while the street was expecting a contraction of 0.2%. The New Zealand economy showed a growth rate of 1.7%.
AUD/USD struggles to extend recovery above 0.6620 ahead of Australian Employment
The AUD/USD pair is facing barricades in extending its recovery move above the immediate resistance of 0.6620 in the early Asian session. The Aussie asset is sensing heat as investors are awaiting the release of the Australian Employment data before making any significant fresh position.
Gold bulls eye 2023 top as Credit Suisse turmoil drowns yields
Gold buyers flex muscles around $1,920, after refreshing the highest levels in 1.5-months during a stellar show of Credit Suisse (CS) inflicted risk aversion the previous day. The risk profile deteriorates more the CS episode follows the latest fallouts of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank.
Ark Invest raises $16 million as Cathie Wood launches new private crypto fund
While the rest of the market is acting cautiously owing to the uncertainty in the crypto as well as the broader financial market, Cathie Wood is taking the other road. The Ark Investment Management founder launched a new crypto fund despite the tumultuous market conditions.
Australian Employment Preview: Job creation to add pressure on the RBA Premium
The monthly Australian job report will be out on Thursday, March 16. The country is expected to have added 48.5K new positions in February after losing 11.5K in January. Market players anticipate the unemployment rate will decrease to 3.6% from 3.7% in the previous month, while the participation rate is seen ticking up from 66.5% to 66.6%.