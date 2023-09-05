AUD/NZD drops to 1.0850 despite RBA status quo, Country Garden news

- AUD/NZD remains pressured at one-week low despite RBA’s inaction, risk-positive China updates.
- RBA keeps benchmark rates unchanged at 4.1%, shows readiness for rate hikes to tame inflation.
- China’s Country Garden managed to avoid default by paying $22.5 million US bond coupons.
- Softer China PMI contrasts with Beijing’s efforts to defend economic recovery and prods pair sellers.
AUD/NZD takes offers to refresh intraday low around 1.0850 even after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) matches market forecasts of keeping the benchmark rates unchanged on early Tuesday.
That said, the Aussie central bank keeps the benchmark rate intact at 4.1% but shows readiness to lift the rates as and when necessary to tame the inflation woes.
Not only the RBA’s status quo but headlines from China, a major customer for Australia and New Zealand, also should have put a floor under the AUD/NZD prices but were largely ignored.
That said, China’s biggest reality player Country Garden manages to avoid default by paying $22.5 million US bond interest. It’s worth noting that the Chinese real-estate giant won approval from onshore creditors to extend a private bond payment worth CNY3.9 billion ($536 million).
Elsewhere, China’s Commerce Ministry pledged to support the qualified enterprises to make good use of domestic and overseas listing, as well as bond issuance. On Monday, China’s readiness for opening up the services industry, as well as developments of the manufacturing activities, joined a slew of measures to cut mortgage rates and infuse more liquidity to keep the Asia-Pacific markets hopeful.
It should be noted that upbeat prints of Australia’s S&P Global Composite PMI and Services PMI, to 48.0 and 47.8 versus 47.1 and 46.7 respective priors, also occupy the positive side and prods the AUD/NZD bears.
Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 Futures print mild losses around 4,515, down 0.15% intraday after reversing from a one-month high the previous day, while the US 10-year Treasury bond yields rose two basis points (bps) to 4.20% after the US holiday-driven inaction.
Looking forward, Australia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter (Q2) of 2023 and a speech from the outgoing RBA Governor Philip Lowe will be important for clear directions.
Technical analysis
A one-month-old rising wedge bearish chart pattern, currently between 1.0840 and 1.0900, keeps the AUD/NZD sellers hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.086
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18%
|Today daily open
|1.088
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0837
|Daily SMA50
|1.0824
|Daily SMA100
|1.082
|Daily SMA200
|1.0804
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0883
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0844
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0897
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0833
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0897
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0732
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0868
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0859
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0855
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.083
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0816
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0894
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0908
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0933
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
