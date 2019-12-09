AUD/JPY Technical Analysis: Eyes on three-week-old rising trendline after Japan GDP

- AUD/JPY declines after Japan’s upbeat GDP/trade data.
- An upward sloping support line since mid-November gains sellers’ attention.
- 200-bar SMA, one-week-old falling trend line restrict immediate upside.
AUD/JPY trades around 74.20, after flashing a low of 74.17, on early Monday. The quote reacted to Japan’s upbeat Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Trade Balance data.
Japan’s third-quarter (Q3) GDP (QoQ) rose beyond 0.2% expectations and 0.1% preliminary forecast to +0.4% while the yearly figure stood unchanged at 0.6%. Further, Japan’s October month Trade Balance on the Balance of Payments (BOP) basis crossed ¥1.1 B prior with a whooping ¥254 B.
Read: Japanese GDP Q3 beats expectations by 0.2%
The pair now seems to decline towards near-term rising support line, at 74.00. However, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of November month fall, near 73.90, can stop the further downpour.
Should there be additional weakness past-73.90, the previous month’s low near 73.35 will be on the Bears’ radar.
Meanwhile, 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) and an immediate falling trend line limit the pair’s near-term upside around 74.35/40.
In a case prices rally beyond 74.40, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement close to 74.80 and November 10 high around 75.00 could return to the charts.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.21
|Today Daily Change
|-5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|74.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.15
|Daily SMA50
|73.94
|Daily SMA100
|73.44
|Daily SMA200
|75.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.54
|Previous Daily Low
|74.16
|Previous Weekly High
|74.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.89
|Previous Monthly High
|75.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.86
