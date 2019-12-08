Japan's third-quarter Gross Domestic Product final was expected to be revised up to +0.2% from +0.1%.
The data has arrived as follows:
- GDP sa QoQ 0.4%, ahead of the preliminary result.
- GDP annualised sa 1.8% vs (estimate 0.6%, previous 0.2%).
FX implications
USD/JPY was steady around 108.62 on the release, despite the big beat annualised. The market's focus is elsewhere considering the count down to the 15th December deadline which will determine whether there is a trade deal or new tariffs on Chinese goods. On Friday, the state-run Xinhua News Agency said that China’s State Council began the process of exempting some soybeans and pork imported from the US from punitive tariffs. Also, US Nonfarm Payrolls was a huge beat and the combination of positive trade news and solid US data would be expected to continue to support an upside bias for USD/JPY.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
