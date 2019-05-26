AUD/JPY technical analysis: Break of nearby trend-line can validate upside to 76.35/40

Break of month-long trend-line portrays pair’s strength but another resistance-line question the upside momentum.

Pair’s repeated failures to slip beneath 75.30 also favor buyers.

In spite of breaking four-week-old trend-line resistance, the AUD/JPY pair needs to justify the strength of upside momentum by clearing a week-long resistance-line. The quote presently trades near 75.80 during early Monday.

Should prices clear 75.95 immediate trend-line barrier, 76.35/40 area comprising multiple technical levels since early-May could be on the buyers’ radar.

Additionally, pair’s sustained rise beyond 76.40 enables it to target 77.10 and May 07 top around 78.05.

In a case where sellers lurk around 75.95, 75.60 and 75.30 may come back on the chart.

Assuming extended downturn past-75.30, 75.00 and July 2016 low near 74.50 could become bears’ favorites.

AUD/JPY 4-Hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected