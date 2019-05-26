AUD/JPY technical analysis: Break of nearby trend-line can validate upside to 76.35/40

- Break of month-long trend-line portrays pair’s strength but another resistance-line question the upside momentum.
- Pair’s repeated failures to slip beneath 75.30 also favor buyers.
In spite of breaking four-week-old trend-line resistance, the AUD/JPY pair needs to justify the strength of upside momentum by clearing a week-long resistance-line. The quote presently trades near 75.80 during early Monday.
Should prices clear 75.95 immediate trend-line barrier, 76.35/40 area comprising multiple technical levels since early-May could be on the buyers’ radar.
Additionally, pair’s sustained rise beyond 76.40 enables it to target 77.10 and May 07 top around 78.05.
In a case where sellers lurk around 75.95, 75.60 and 75.30 may come back on the chart.
Assuming extended downturn past-75.30, 75.00 and July 2016 low near 74.50 could become bears’ favorites.
AUD/JPY 4-Hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.83
|Today Daily Change
|11 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|75.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.78
|Daily SMA50
|78.23
|Daily SMA100
|78.42
|Daily SMA200
|79.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.83
|Previous Daily Low
|75.37
|Previous Weekly High
|76.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.37
|Previous Monthly High
|80.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|78.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
