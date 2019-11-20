AUD/JPY stays depressed amid downbeat Aussie data, Hong Kong news

- AUD/JPY drops to the session lows after the US Senate approves a bill that supports protestors in Hong Kong.
- A downward revision to Australia’s Westpac Leading Index and sluggish trade hopes add to the pair’s weakness.
- Mixed numbers of Japan’s trade were largely ignored.
Given the US Senate’s latest bill on Hong Kong, coupled with the below-trend AU Westpac Leading Index, weighing on the AUD/JPY pair, the quote trades near 74.00 during Wednesday’s Asian session.
The Bloomberg news that the United States (US) Senate unanimously passed a bill aimed at supporting protesters in Hong Kong seems to have recently fueled the market’s risk-off moves. The bill is sent to the House of Representatives for approval and if passed will warn China against a violent suppression of the demonstrations. This indicates further hardships for the US-China trade negotiators who are jostling over the phase one talks with the concerns over tariff rollback acting as the latest roadblock.
On the other hand, Australia’s Westpac Leading Index for October rose past downwardly revised -0.12% to -0.07%. However, the Westpac report published after the release says, “the Leading Index growth rate remains materially below trend and continues to point to weak economic momentum carrying well into 2020.”
Also occupying the economic calendar were Japan’s trade numbers for October. The headlines Trade Balance weakened below ¥301 B forecast to ¥17.3 B while Imports recovered to -14.8% versus -16% expected but Exports slipped to -9.2% against -7.6% market consensus.
With this, the US 10-year Treasury yields remain under pressure around 1.77% while the S&P 500 Futures lose -0.13% to 3,112 by the press time.
Considering the lack of major statistics/events on the economic calendar, traders will keep eyes on headlines concerning the US-China trade relations and Hong Kong for fresh impulse.
Technical Analysis
21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 74.30 acts as an immediate upside barrier ahead of early-month low near 74.60. On the contrary, 73.40/35, comprising the monthly bottom, could keep checking sellers.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.03
|Today Daily Change
|-8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|74.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.55
|Daily SMA50
|73.78
|Daily SMA100
|73.66
|Daily SMA200
|75.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.28
|Previous Daily Low
|73.59
|Previous Weekly High
|74.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.35
|Previous Monthly High
|75.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro entering the Asian session above the 1.1075 level
The Fiber, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below downward sloping 100 and 200 DMAs. The market is trading above the 1.1075 level and the main SMAs. As the bullish pressure remains present above 1.1075.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2925 as Johnson-Corbyn debate ends on a sour note
With the ITV’s political debate deviating from the recent polls of Conservatives’ lead in Dec election, GBP/USD takes the rounds 1.2925 by the start of Asian session. Snap polls showed mixed outcome and increased political uncertainty.
USD/JPY: extra rangebound not ruled out
USD/JPY is extending the consolidative theme below 109.00. The 200-day SMA near 109.00 remains the next target. Price action keeps looking to US-China trade headlines.
Gold better-bid in the continuation of upside correction to a 23.6% Fibo target
Gold prices continued to correct high from their November lows, benefitting from a soft US dollar and US yields. Gold, in Asia, trades on a spot basis at $1,474.09 and is currently +0.15% bid on the session.
FOMC Minutes October 29-30 Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause
The completion of the Federal Reserve’s “insurance policy”, so named by Chairman Powell, has bought the base rate to 1.50%-1.75% where it was a little more than a year ago on the first of May 2018.