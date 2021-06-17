AUD/JPY seesaws around 84.50, stays mildly bid after RBA’s Lowe, Australia jobs report

- AUD/JPY eases after a 20-pips jump to intraday high, snaps two-day downtrend.
- US Treasury yields consolidate recent gains as traders digest Fed-led rally.
- RBA’s Lowe sounded cautious, Aussie employment marked a big beat to already positive forecasts.
- Risk catalysts will be the key amid a light calendar in Asia.
AUD/JPY stays firmer around 84.45, up 0.24% intraday, following a whipsaw move on the Aussie jobs report for May amid early Thursday. In doing so, the cross-currency pair consolidates the previous two day’s losses even as market sentiment dwindles amid mixed clues.
Starting with the Australia employment data, the headline Unemployment Rate slumps to 5.1% versus 5.5% expected and prior whereas the Employment Change rally past +30.0K forecasts and -30.6K previous readouts to +115.2K during May. The AUD/USD pair jumped to 84.62 after the release before dropping back to near 84.50.
Read: Breaking: Aussie Employment report is hugly bullish, sends AUD 20 pips highe roff the bat
Before that, RBA Governor Philip Lowe crossed wires, via Reuters, during a speech at the Australian Farm Institute Conference, in Queensland. Comments from RBA Chief sounded sober as he pushed for extended easy money while citing inflation and wage growth concerns.
Read: RBA Lowe: Aussie economy needs stimulus
On the other hand, weakness in Japan’s Foreign Bond Investment and a pullback in the US Treasury yields seem to help the AUD/JPY buyers. That said, the US 10-year Treasury yield steps back from two-week top to 1.582%, up 1.3 basis points (bps) while consolidating the heaviest jump since early March whereas S&P 500 Futures extend the previous day’s bearish momentum while losing 0.50% to 4,192 by the press time.
It’s worth noting that escalating tension between the West and China, coupled with chatters over snap elections in Japan and public outrage over holding the Olympics seem to test the AUD/JPY bulls. Additionally, fears of the Delta variant of the coronavirus (COVID-19) adds to the market’s cautious mood.
Given the end to Asia’s busy calendar, AUD/JPY moves will be dependent on the market’s risk headlines, mainly relating to monetary policy, China and covid, for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
AUD/JPY struggles for a clear direct between an ascending support line, now resistance, from late March and a 1.5-month-old rising trend line, respectively around 84.55 and 84.00.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|84.46
|Today Daily Change
|0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24%
|Today daily open
|84.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.64
|Daily SMA50
|84.44
|Daily SMA100
|83.64
|Daily SMA200
|80.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|84.76
|Previous Daily Low
|84.07
|Previous Weekly High
|85.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|84.39
|Previous Monthly High
|85.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|84.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|84.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|83.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|84.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|85.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|85.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
