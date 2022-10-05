- AUD/JPY is aiming to establish above 94.00 as yen bulls may face volatility on geopolitical tensions.
- In response to North Korean missile tests, Japan military has formed drills with defensive agenda.
- Australian Trade Balance will be the major trigger for further guidance.
The AUD/JPY pair is gathering momentum to cross the immediate hurdle of 94.00 as the yen bulls are expected to face volatility amid ongoing tensions between Japan and North Korea. The market sentiment is expected to remain negative as the continuous firing of missiles from King Jong-un's economy is discarding Japan’s harmony.
In the past 10 days, North Korea has fired more than five rounds of missiles. Tensions between Japan and North Korea scaled when it flew a missile for the first time since 2017. The unavailability of a prior warning has tangled things and forced the Japanese administration to conduct military exercises with a defensive agenda.
For now, investors are keeping an eye on Australian Trade balance data, which could be a meaningful trigger for further guidance. As per the projections, the Australian Bureau of Statistics will report the monthly Trade Balance for August month at 10,500M vs. the prior release of 8,733M. The projections indicate that trading activity has spurted in the Australian region, which will support the aussie bulls further.
While the AiG Performance of Construction Index for September has slipped to 46.5 vs. the prior release of 47.9 but didn’t make any major impact on the antipodean.
On Friday, the Japanese yen will dance to the tunes of Overall Household Spending data. An increment in the economic data indicates the confidence of consumers in the economy. The economic data is seen higher at 6.7% against the former figure of 3.4%. This indicates that the retail demand has soared firmly and may also support the inflation rate to remain intact above 2%.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.98
|Today Daily Change
|0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|93.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|95.38
|Daily SMA50
|94.76
|Daily SMA100
|94.02
|Daily SMA200
|90.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.7
|Previous Daily Low
|93.21
|Previous Weekly High
|94.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.13
|Previous Monthly High
|98.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.13
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|94.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|95.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
