AUD/JPY is likely to continue its five-day losing spree after slipping below 93.15.
BOJ’s minutes will dictate the rationale behind sounding dovish on interest rates.
As per the consensus, Caixin Manufacturing PMI will improve to 49.9 vs. 49.5 reported earlier.
The AUD/JPY pair has tested the downside break of the consolidation formed in a narrow range of 93.30-94.00 in the early Tokyo session. The breakdown test seems successful and the asset has started declining towards the critical support of 93.00. For the past two weeks, the asset is declining like a house of cards. The cross is expected to continue its five-day losing streak after dropping below the immediate support of 93.15.
The Japanese yen has displayed sheer strength for the past few weeks as investors were already expecting the Bank of Japan (BOJ)’s intervention in the currency markets to support the depreciating yen. Japanese officials believe that the current yen price is not justifying the fundamentals and should be supported by one-sided down moves.
Going forward, the release of the BOJ’s minutes on Wednesday will be in focus. The minutes will provide the rationale behind adopting a ‘dovish’ stance on interest rates. BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is focusing on injecting liquidity into the economy to restorative the growth rates recorded in the pre-pandemic era. Also, the inflation rate is needed to maintain around the desired rate to step up growth projections.
This week, the Japanese economic calendar is full of economic events. Statistics Bureau of Japan will report the Unemployment Rate, which is seen lower at 2.5% vs. The prior release of 2.6%. While the Job/Applicants Ratio will improve to 1.30 from the former figure of 1.29.
On the Australian front, Caixin Manufacturing PMI data will be keenly watched. As per the consensus, the economic data will improve to 49.9 from the prior reading of 49.5. A higher-than-expected PMI data will support the aussie bulls. It is worth noting that Australia is a leading trading partner of China and Chinese PMI data have a significant impact on the aussie bulls.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.48
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|93.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|96.05
|Daily SMA50
|94.94
|Daily SMA100
|93.77
|Daily SMA200
|90.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.72
|Previous Daily Low
|93.39
|Previous Weekly High
|96.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.39
|Previous Monthly High
|96.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|94.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|95.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
