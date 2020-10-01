AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Weekly rising channel directs bulls toward strong upside barriers

- AUD/JPY struggles to keep the upside break of 76.00 despite trading near nine-day high.
- 100-bar SMA restricts immediate advances, confluence of 200-bar SMA and a falling trend line from August 31 is important resistance.
- Sellers will not risk entries unless witnessing a downside break of short-term channel.
AUD/JPY trades near 75.85 during the early Friday morning in Asia. The pair rose to the highest since September 21 the previous day while following a one-week-old ascending trend channel pattern. However, 100-bar SMA challenges the buyers off-late.
With the bullish MACD signals, the quote may nearby hurdle, 100-bar SMA level of 75.90, but the further rise will be challenged by the mentioned channel’s resistance around 76.20/25.
Even if AUD/JPY bulls manage to cross 76.25 resistance, a joint of 200-bar SMA and a one-month-long descending resistance line, close to 76.45/55, will be a tough nut to crack for them.
Meanwhile, the support line of the channel, at 75.51 now, can stop the short-term downside of AUD/JPY ahead of dragging it below the 75.00 threshold.
In a case where the pair slips below 75.00, September 25 top surrounding 74.60 and the previous month’s low of 73.97 will lure the bears.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.82
|Today Daily Change
|0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38%
|Today daily open
|75.53
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.15
|Daily SMA50
|76.22
|Daily SMA100
|74.9
|Daily SMA200
|72.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.7
|Previous Daily Low
|74.88
|Previous Weekly High
|76.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.97
|Previous Monthly High
|78.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.69
