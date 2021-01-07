AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Teases 2019 high on the way to seven-month-old resistance line

- AUD/JPY battles 21-month peak following its upside break of two-month-old trend line resistance.
- Overbought RSI, multi-month high probes the bulls targeting December 2018 levels.
Having recently ticked up to 80.68, AUD/JPY wavers around the highest since April 2019, currently near 80.62, during the initial Asian trading on Friday. The pair marked a three-day uptrend while keeping the upside break of an ascending trend line from early November the previous day. However, overbought RSI and the key resistance probe bulls by the time of writing.
Despite the latest pause in AUD/JPY upside, bullish MACD and a sustained break of the previous key resistance line keeps the buyers directed towards the multi-month peak of 80.72 ahead of confronting a resistance line stretched from June 2020 peak, at 81.08 now.
While the 80.00 round-figure adds to the upside filters, the late November 2018 low near 81.20 and the December peak of that year, close to 82.20, will lure the AUD/JPY optimists afterward.
Alternatively, the previous resistance, at 80.20 now, precedes the 80.00 psychological magnet to challenge the short-term AUD/JPY sellers.
Also acting as the key downside supports are December 17 top near 79.80 and another upward sloping support line from November 02 near 79.15.
Overall, the AUD/JPY remains on the uptrend unless witnessing the immediate support lines.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|80.66
|Today Daily Change
|0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37%
|Today daily open
|80.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.83
|Daily SMA50
|77.22
|Daily SMA100
|76.56
|Daily SMA200
|74.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.52
|Previous Daily Low
|79.53
|Previous Weekly High
|79.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|78.48
|Previous Monthly High
|79.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.58
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|80.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|79.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|78.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|80.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eyes 0.7800 as bulls fight amid upbeat market mood
AUD/USD regains upside momentum, extending recovery moves from 0.7725, after Thursday’s negative performance. Capitol Hill attack makes US President Trump despicable among certain Congress members, Democrats demand immediate impeachment.
EUR/USD ignores barrage of Fedspeak, consolidates above 1.2250
EUR/USD is consolidating just to the north of the 1.2250 mark after dropping about half a percent on the day. USD is picking up in wake of the Democrat victory on Tuesday that handed them control of the Senate.
Gold bulls earmark $1,975 bullish level
Gold prices could be due for a bullish retest of resistance. The monthly chart shows that the correction of the bullish trend met a 50% mean reversion before recovering into what would be expected to to be the start of a fresh bullish impulse.
Bitcoin price hits $40,000 for the first time ever
Bitcoin has now hit $40,000 for the first time ever reaching a market capitalization of $742 billion while the entire market capitalization of the cryptocurrency industry hit $1,071,751,000,000.
US Dollar Index regains composure near 89.60 ahead of key data
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have regained some composure and advances to fresh daily highs in the 89.60 region.