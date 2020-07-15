AUD/JPY Price Analysis: RSI conditions signal pullback from five-week top above 75.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY prints three-day winning streak to refresh the highest levels since June 10.
  • An upward sloping trend line from June 16 guards immediate advances.
  • 200-bar EMA, short-term ascending support line gains more attention amid nearly overbought RSI conditions.

AUD/JPY takes the bids near 75.13, up 0.44% on a day, during the early Wednesday. The pair recently surged to the highest in over a monthly amid a broad rise in the Australian dollar. However, RSI conditions and an immediate resistance line question the bulls off-late.

Hence, sellers will look for entry if the pair slips below Monday’s high of 75.00. Though, 200-bar EMA and a rising trend line from June 21, respectively, around 74.30 and 74.20, will restrict the quote’s further weakness.

In a case where the AUD/JPY sellers dominate past-74.20, the bearish formation named rising wedge will be confirmed, which in turn could drag the quote towards 72.00.

On the flip side, a sustained run-up past-75.00 enables the bulls to aim for June 10 high near 75.60.

Further, the pair’s ability to stay strong above 75.60 will easily cross the 76.00 threshold to challenge the previous month’s peak surrounding 76.80.

AUD/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 75.12
Today Daily Change 0.32
Today Daily Change % 0.43%
Today daily open 74.8
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.15
Daily SMA50 72.84
Daily SMA100 70.31
Daily SMA200 72.4
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.82
Previous Daily Low 74.24
Previous Weekly High 75.16
Previous Weekly Low 73.98
Previous Monthly High 76.79
Previous Monthly Low 71.61
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.6
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.47
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.04
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.84
Daily Pivot Point R1 75
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.2
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.58

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

