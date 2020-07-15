AUD/JPY Price Analysis: RSI conditions signal pullback from five-week top above 75.00

- AUD/JPY prints three-day winning streak to refresh the highest levels since June 10.
- An upward sloping trend line from June 16 guards immediate advances.
- 200-bar EMA, short-term ascending support line gains more attention amid nearly overbought RSI conditions.
AUD/JPY takes the bids near 75.13, up 0.44% on a day, during the early Wednesday. The pair recently surged to the highest in over a monthly amid a broad rise in the Australian dollar. However, RSI conditions and an immediate resistance line question the bulls off-late.
Hence, sellers will look for entry if the pair slips below Monday’s high of 75.00. Though, 200-bar EMA and a rising trend line from June 21, respectively, around 74.30 and 74.20, will restrict the quote’s further weakness.
In a case where the AUD/JPY sellers dominate past-74.20, the bearish formation named rising wedge will be confirmed, which in turn could drag the quote towards 72.00.
On the flip side, a sustained run-up past-75.00 enables the bulls to aim for June 10 high near 75.60.
Further, the pair’s ability to stay strong above 75.60 will easily cross the 76.00 threshold to challenge the previous month’s peak surrounding 76.80.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.12
|Today Daily Change
|0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43%
|Today daily open
|74.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.15
|Daily SMA50
|72.84
|Daily SMA100
|70.31
|Daily SMA200
|72.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.82
|Previous Daily Low
|74.24
|Previous Weekly High
|75.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.98
|Previous Monthly High
|76.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.58
Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
