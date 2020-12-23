AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Rising wedge on 1H keeps sellers hopeful

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY wavers in a 10-pip range above 78.40.
  • Bullish MACD, sustained trading beyond 200-HMA probe sellers analyzing bearish chart pattern.
  • One-week-old horizontal line adds to the upside barrier.

AUD/JPY eyes the lower end of the recent trading range between 78.42 and 78.53 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The quote marked the heaviest gains in two weeks the previous day. Though, the rising wedge formation on the hourly chart (1H) becomes important to watch off-late.

It should, however, be noted that the sellers eyeing the bearish chart pattern will gain support on the break of 200-HMA, at 78.34 now.

While receding strength of the bullish MACD points toward increasing odds of 200-HMA break, a clear downside past-78.15 becomes necessary to confirm the rising wedge.

Following that, the recent low near 77.50 and the 77.00 round-figure can entertain the AUD/JPY sellers ahead of targeting the monthly low near 76.57.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of the stated pattern’s resistance line, at 78.60 now, will again challenge highs marked during last Thursday and Friday, close to 78.80.

Should the AUD/JPY bulls manage to cross 78.80, late April 2019 top near 78.95 and the 79.00 will be the key to observe.

AUD/JPY hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 78.46
Today Daily Change 0.45
Today Daily Change % 0.58%
Today daily open 78.01
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 77.69
Daily SMA50 76.21
Daily SMA100 76.24
Daily SMA200 73.76
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 78.42
Previous Daily Low 77.85
Previous Weekly High 78.83
Previous Weekly Low 78.13
Previous Monthly High 77.12
Previous Monthly Low 73.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 78.07
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 78.2
Daily Pivot Point S1 77.77
Daily Pivot Point S2 77.52
Daily Pivot Point S3 77.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 78.34
Daily Pivot Point R2 78.66
Daily Pivot Point R3 78.9

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD trimmed Tuesday’s losses, remains below 0.7600

AUD/USD trimmed Tuesday’s losses, remains below 0.7600

Hopes about a Brexit deal pressured the greenback. Higher equities further underpin the Australian dollar. Extremely thin market conditions expected as most countries celebrate the Christmas holiday.

AUD/USD News

GBP/USD deal or no deal?

GBP/USD deal or no deal?

Brexit never-ending drama continues and contradictory headlines keep flooding news feeds. Hopes are for a deal, GBP/USD trades around 1.3500.

GBP/USD News

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD back under pressure

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD back under pressure

Markets in a holiday-shortened week this week have been torn between positive news on Phase-4 US stimulus and the ongoing surge in global COVID cases.

Gold news

Yearn.Finance price can quickly explode towards $32,000 if bulls can push it above this level

Yearn.Finance price can quickly explode towards $32,000 if bulls can push it above this level

Yearn.Finance is trading at $23,290 at the time of writing and remains bounded inside a tightening pattern awaiting a clear breakout or breakdown. Bulls will need to push the digital asset above a crucial support level to have the upper hand.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Bulls catch a breather after the largest jump in four months

US Dollar Index: Bulls catch a breather after the largest jump in four months

The US dollar eases amid fears of further delays in the US aid package. US President Donald Trump calls covid relief bill unsuitable, demands Congress add stimulus. US-China tussle intensifies, Brexit, virus woes continue to weigh on risks.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures